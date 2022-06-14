How bears and bulls became Wall Street's mascots
Bears. Bulls. Two big, scary mammals that serve as Wall Street shorthand for the stock market's general mood. Bear = pretty much everyone's selling. Bull = pretty much everyone's...www.cnn.com
Bears. Bulls. Two big, scary mammals that serve as Wall Street shorthand for the stock market's general mood. Bear = pretty much everyone's selling. Bull = pretty much everyone's...www.cnn.com
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0