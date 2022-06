The biggest expansion of care for veterans, possibly since the creation of the VA, passed the U.S. Senate this morning and is almost certain to become law. It's called the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or the PACT Act. It will give health care and benefits to millions of veterans exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan and also to substances like Agent Orange in Vietnam and radioactive waste during the Cold War. NPR's veterans correspondent Quil Lawrence is on the line with details about this historic legislation. Hi, Quil.

