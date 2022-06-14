ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

New Nonprofit News Outlet Baltimore Banner Launches Website

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSBxA_0gAUpyG800

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Banner, an all-digital non-profit news outlet funded by hotel magnate Stewart Bainum Jr., officially launched on Tuesday.

A sampling of the initial offerings, some of which are limited to subscribers: a w riteup of a poll on how Baltimoreans would fix the city , a look at the persistent problem of vacant houses in Baltimore , and a feature on the “ paradox of Francis Scott Key ,” writer of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

Although the Banner has published multiple stories through its email newsletter in the lead-up to today’s launch, including the details of a legal feud between the sons of Orioles owner Peter Angelos , a full website did not go online until Tuesday.

The Banner currently has 42 journalists on staff and plans to have 70 by the end of the year, the company said in a news release.

Bainum and his family launched the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism — named for former Baltimore County Executive Ted Venetoulis, who worked as a news executive after politics — to oversee operations of the Banner.

As he told WJZ’s Denise Koch in November, Bainum committed $50 million to get the project off the ground.

“We want to carry the banner of Baltimore’s great tradition of journalism forward into the future,” he said.

Bainum also has a background in politics, serving as a member of the Maryland General Assembly from 1979 to 1987. During that time, he recalled, there were six newspapers daily newspapers in the state. Now, there’s a news vacuum.

“How can communities govern themselves when they don’t know what’s going on?” he asked.

Bainum and Venetoulis made an unsuccessful bid to buy The Sun and turn it into a nonprofit. Following Venetoulis’ death in October, Bainum decided to move ahead with a new venture, and several veterans from the city’s daily paper, such as Justin Fenton, Liz Bowie and Tim Prudente, eventually signed on to join the new outlet.

In a note posted on the Banner’s site, editor in chief Kimi Yoshino said Tuesday the Banner will provide “insight, depth, analysis and solutions” in its coverage.

“We want to break news, but don’t expect us to cover every shooting or incremental development at City Hall. We’ll watchdog government agencies and elected officials when things aren’t working right. We’ll highlight success stories,” she wrote. “We’ll celebrate the rich culture and art in this region and provide useful information that helps you decide how to spend your time and money. And we’ll find interesting tales that you’ll want to talk about with family and friends.”

Subscriptions cost $3.99 per week for a monthly plan or $2.99 per week for an annual plan.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that Baltimore County government offices, District and Circuit Courts, Baltimore County Public Library, CountyRide van service, and County COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will be closed on Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. … Continue reading "Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth" The post Olszewski announces Baltimore County closures for Juneteenth appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Extends Outdoor Dining Permits For Parklets Through December

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City announced Thursday it is extending temporary outdoor dining permits for on-street parking spaces until the end of the year, based on how popular they’ve become. The Department of Transportation expanded its outdoor dining program in 2020 to include parklets—street parking spaces converted into outdoor dining areas—in an effort to encourage social distancing and provide a boost to the restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they’ve grown in popularity. In its announcement, the transportation department said it would extend temporary permits related to those spaces until Dec. 31, citing their “widespread utilization.” Additionally, the agency said it is working on developing an expanded outdoor dining policy that covers parklets. It would establish annual permits for outdoor dining and put into place design standards and safety guidelines. The city expects to release the updated policy over the summer for public input and anticipates the policy will take effect on Jan. 1. No additional outdoor dining parklet applications will be approved until then.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Taps Veteran Educator To Lead Mayor’s Office Of Children & Family Success

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that Dr. Debra Brooks will become the new director for the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success. Dr. Brooks, an educator with 30 years of experience, has held a wide range of roles within Baltimore City Public Schools, most recently serving as the school district’s executive director of special education, the mayor’s office said. Brooks is set to start on July 11. In her capacity as director of MOCFS, she will be responsible for improving “the lives of Baltimore’s children and families through advocacy, policymaking, and programmatic initiatives,” a city news release...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower’s Public Hours Cut To 2 Days A Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Public hours are changing drastically at the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts announced Friday night. Moving forward, the tower will be open to visitors on the second weekend of every month, shifting from every Saturday. On open weekends, visitors can tour Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which time guests can learn more about the historical building and visit the galleries, artist studios and museum. Admission is free. The dates for public hours this year are now: Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Education Groups To Hold Gubernatorial Forum On June 21

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coalition of Baltimore education advocacy groups will hold a forum on public education with some of the candidates for governor next week. The Fund for Educational Excellence, Baltimoreans for Educational Equity and other organizations will host and moderate the June 21 forum, discussing topics such as safety, transportation, school boards, healthcare and the implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland Schools. As of Thursday, former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, former U.S. Education Secretary John King and former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain have confirmed their participation, organizers said. Other host groups include the Baltimore Teachers Union, Baltimore Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools, Healing City Baltimore, Organizing Black, Baltimore City Public Schools, Parents & Community Advisory Board, Students Organizing a Multicultural and Open Society (SOMOS), Strong Schools Maryland, and Teachers’ Democracy Project. Due to COVID-19, the event is capacity restricted and will be livestreamed on Slido and YouTube. The forum will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Millers Court Office Building at 2601 N. Howard St., in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary election is scheduled for July 19.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Kansas City Superintendent Appointed To Head Anne Arundel County Public Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel Board of Education on Friday unanimously approved the appointment of Dr. Mark Bedell as the next Superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. The board said Dr. Bedell has served as the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools since 2016, and he is credited with closing achievement gaps and raising the district’s graduation rate. The appointment is a homecoming to Maryland, as the Superintendent was formerly an assistant superintendent for high schools for Baltimore County Public Schools and a former Anne Arundel County resident. Dr. Bedell will succeed George Arlotto, who has served as Superintendent since 2014. “Education is the pathway to economic prosperity,” Bedell said in a statement after his appointment. “If we do education right, it doesn’t matter how you show up and where you come from, you can overcome. We have a responsibility as an administrative staff here to make sure that every single one of our kids grows.” Dr. Bedell starts his four-year term next month, and under the terms of his contract he will earn $305,000 annually, the board said.  
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Superintendent Defends Track Record As Pressure Mounts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County superintendent of schools is defending his record because of pressure mounting against him. Some Baltimore County council members are requesting a search for a possible replacement for Dr. Darryl Williams. The five council members have concerns that the superintendent is doing a poor job at running the school system. In a letter dated June 7, 2022, five Baltimore County council members said under the leadership of the current superintendent, there’s low student and teacher morale, discipline and academic performance continue to be a big problem and for that reason, they want a search for a new...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Venetoulis
CBS Baltimore

Kids Can Get Free Eye Exams, Glasses At Baltimore County Libraries This Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Library has partnered with the nonprofit Vision to Learn to provide free eye exams and eyeglasses to children in need over the summer. It’s the second year the library is offering the partnership. “Children who cannot see well, cannot learn, and at Baltimore County Public Library we are directly addressing the inequities that get in the way of residents’ ability to succeed and thrive,” said Baltimore County Public Library Director Sonia Alcántara-Antoine. “Providing free eyeglasses to children who need them is just another way the Library continues to serve the community.” Vision To Learn’s mobile clinic will...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
chestertownspy.org

The Baltimore Banner Takes on the Sun

The Baltimore Banner, a multi-platform news organization established by The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, today announced the launch of its digital news publication. The publication will bring trustworthy, locally-owned news to the community as it works to develop a sustainable business model for local news. Late last year, Maryland...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Baltimore Banner#Orioles#Wjz
Bay Weekly

Garden Centers Face Legal Action

There’s a “growing” concern about commercial gardens in Anne Arundel County. As of now, the county says any plant sold to customers at a garden center has to have been grown on site. Selling a Knockout Rose grown in another state or another region and trucked here in a plastic container to a county garden center for sale is illegal.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Under Pressure To Resolve Leadership Problems

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a continuing conversation about the future relationship between Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams and the school system. Days ago, county council members Cathy Bevins, Todd Crandell, Wade Kach, David Marks, and Tom Quirk said in a letter that Baltimore County Public Schools has been struggling with low teacher and student morale under the umbrella of Williams. “The communication is still an ongoing problem,” said Cindy Sexton, President of the Teacher’s Association of Baltimore County. Other people, like Delegate Sheila Ruth, remain confident that Williams will address that problem and other problems too. The council consists of...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

Preparations Underway Before AFRAM Festival Kicks Off In Druid Hill Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations for one of the largest African American festivals on the East Coast are nearly complete at Druid Hill Park.. “This is going to be an amazing weekend, we’re expecting a large crowd of over a hundred thousand people, we have an amazing line-up,” said Nicole Green, deputy director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and AFRAM Co-Chair. AFRAM Festival returns as an in-person event this Saturday and Sunday, and it celebrates African American culture. The festival features a lineup of 11 musical acts performing on two stages from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both days including Ne-Yo, The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Towson University Will Rename Two Residence Halls For First Black Graduates

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two residence halls on the Towson University campus will be renamed for the school’s first Black graduates, Marvis Barnes and Myra Harris, both members of the class of 1959. In the fall, West Village 1 will become Harris Hall, while West Village 2 will be known Barnes Hall following a formal dedication ceremony. “Ms. Barnes and Ms. Harris paved the way for the thousands of students that follow in their footsteps still today,” said Towson University president Kim Schatzel. “They continued to transform their communities through decades of service as teachers and administrators in Maryland’s public schools, further establishing...
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Johns Hopkins Dining Program Job Fair

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University is opening a new dining program and they want you to join their team!. Executive Chef for Johns Hopkins University Lizeth Cadena and Assistant Vice Provost of Dining Matthew Moss share more about this exciting opportunity.
BALTIMORE, MD
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Enters 8th State With New Store in Maryland

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy