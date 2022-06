A generation ago, your typical union shop may have been an auto factory, a steel plant. Today, it might sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF MILK STEAMER) PFEIFFER: Yes, latte drinkers, that is the sound of frothing milk. Across the country, coffee shop baristas are growing a labor movement with stunning speed. They're driving a surge in union elections, up 70% from this time last year. Starbucks accounts for a lot of that, but baristas at smaller shops are organizing, too. NPR's Andrea Hsu went to Wisconsin to talk with baristas about why them and why now.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO