Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Restaurants Serve Up Mouthwatering Dishes For AFRAM Restaurant Week

By Amy Kawata
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Calling all foodies: AFRAM Restaurant Week is back to satisfy everyone’s cravings.

More than 20 local Black-owned eateries are partnering up with the festival, offering AFRAM-specific dishes and beverages from Monday through Sunday.

This year, organizers are highlighting local, Black- and women-owned businesses across Charm City.

Located at R. House, Creole Soul Restaurant is participating once again this year, serving up mouthwatering meals all week long.

Owner Shunquita “Chef Que” Neal said it’s important to recognize women in business, minorities in business and small businesses in general, especially this year.

“What brings people together more than food?” Neal said.

Neal said Creole Soul’s focus is on comfort food and southern cuisine. In other words, as she put it, dishes that make “your soul feel good.”

“We definitely will have our signature gumbo that we have and we’re going to feature our lobster mac,” she said. “We may have even a little chef special.”

Neal said she couldn’t have asked for a better community to celebrate.

“Baltimore is just an art piece in itself,” she said. “Baltimore is just a place where its love and its support, specifically for the African-American community … But the restaurant business is truly a tightknit one.”

Participating Restaurants

Below is a list of Baltimore restaurants participating in AFRAM Restaurant Week, along with the dishes they’re serving up for the occasion:

  • Bar One Baltimore
    • Chilean Sea Bass with Seafood Risotto
  • Cakes By Cynthia
    • Dessert Waffles
  • CAnE Collective
    • Mixed Berry Punch Cocktail Mixer
  • Cheezy Mikes
    • Summer Peach Salad
  • Capital Lounge
    • Fried Fish Platter (Whiting) with Two Sides
    • Stuffed Salmon Platter with Two Sides
  • Crazy Puddings
    • Snickerdoodle & Strawberry Crunch Banana Pudding
  • Creole Soul Restaurant
    • Lobster Mac & Cheese
  • Crust By Mack
    • Fried Yeast–Airy Glazed Fried Donut Holes
  • England Eatery
    • Colossal Fried Honey Old Bay Shrimp Platter with Crabby Biscuit & Two Sides
  • Fishnet
    • Coddies — Cod Fish Cakes
  • Freakin Sweet Jars
    • Cinna Cheesecake Explosion Jar
  • Gangsta Vegan
    • Ay Papi/Burrito Bowl
  • Get It Inn Island Cuisine
    • Oxtails Entree
    • Shrimp Rasta Pasta
  • Home Maid
    • Salmon & Grits
  • My Mama’s Vegan
    • Katfish Sandwich
  • Next Phaze Baltimore
    • Crab Cake Platter with Two Sides
    • Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries
  • Old Major
    • Aloo Curry (Potato Curry)
  • Serenity Wine Bar + Cafe
    • Crab & Shrimp Flatbread
  • Shipyard Pub
    • Jerk Lamb & Shrimp Entree
  • Simply Marie’s
    • Boneless Fish & Grits
  • SoBeachy Haitian Cuisine
    • Red Snapper
    • Gone Beyond Spiked Island Drink
  • The Celestial Cafe
    • Eggrolls
  • The Land of Kush
    • Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich Combo
  • The Sporty Dog
    • The Baltimore Black Sox Dog

