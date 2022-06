PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation has funded research that has resulted in cures. There are children living today because of the foundation and amazing doctors and researchers. At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, one doctor and her team have developed a drug that has cured some children of an often deadly cancer — same cancer that Alex had. Philip Steigerwald has survived neuroblastoma because of a breakthrough drug developed at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “He should have died many years ago,” Dr. Mosse said. “Phillip is doing great, he is living a completely normal life.” Dr. Yael Mosse led the team at CHOP...

