ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Ultimate Michigan Hot Girl Summer Bucket List

By Lisha B
97.5 NOW FM
97.5 NOW FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the weather continues to be sunny and the heat advisory gets higher by the hour, it is time to compile a list of things to do in the city! It's time to be outside, ladies and gents!. After moving to Grand Rapids, many people suggested where to go...

975now.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 NOW FM

Five City Names that Michiganders Say Wrong!

With cities like Christmas, Bad Axe, Hell, and Paradise, there are no surprises when it comes to unusual and unique names in the state of Michigan. As a recent transplant, it is extremely hard and extremely funny to hear me pronounce these names. Luckily, I have a friend from Michigan, Laura, and Joe to help out.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
97.5 NOW FM

Do You Know How Many Indian Tribes Call Michigan Home?

Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Road Trip! What’s on the Same Latitude as Lansing?

I can be a little bit of a nerd. All right. Maybe a lot. Sometimes when I'm alone, I find myself just staring out onto the horizon, wondering what's going on around the world. Wondering if there's someone on the other side of the world looking my way, wondering the same things.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Girl Summer#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Wine Tasting#Winery#Water Park#Tawas Point Lighthouse#Wine Country Wine
97.5 NOW FM

5 Reasons Why Michigan Is One Of The Most Fun States In America

Is Michigan one of the MOST FUN states in America?. According to a new survey by wallet hub, the answer is a NO. WHERE DID MICHIGAN RANK AMONG FUN STATES IN AMERICA?. I was surprised to see that the Mitten state fell behind Illinois at #5, Ohio at #17, and Wisconsin at #18. Michigan finally appeared over halfway down the list at #26 in the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Man Makes Perfect Midwest Meal in Middle of the Woods

This may be the most Midwestern thing I've seen on Tiktok. Recently, I came across a video from Old Time Hawkey, or @oldtimehawkey on Tiktok, where he demonstrates how he cooks a meal in the middle of the woods. Scrolling through his account, he seems to have several of these videos where he's cooking in the woods. They're actually, surprisingly, very relaxing and often tagged as "ASMR".
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Cheers: Gov. Whitmer Signs Law To Allow Michigan To Have Swim Up Bars For The First Time

Michigan's tourism industry is one of it's biggest money-makers as a state, and it just received a massive win this week. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bills 5983 and 5984 on Tuesday, which will allow swim-up bars in Michigan for the first time. The legislation has been moving its way through Michigan's lawmakers hands since early 2022, and with venues like The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth loudly championing how much of a positive impact it would make on the state's tourism revenue.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Music
97.5 NOW FM

The 10 Hottest Days Ever Recorded in Lansing, Michigan

Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we're spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has to unleash onto North America. In fact, in records dating back to 1910, extremeweatherwatch.com reveals only ten times that Lansing has ever reached triple-digits—only twice so far this century.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Lansing BWL is Calling All Artists for a Contest They’re Hosting

The Lansing Board of Water and Light (Lansing BWL) has put out the "Bat Signal", so to speak. At least, in regards to public displays of art. Lansing BWL put a post up on their Facebook page calling all Michigan artists. They announced that they're teaming up with the Arts Council of Greater Lansing and "are seeking bold, innovative images that will engage and reflect the community and serve as a welcoming beacon for travelers in and out of REO Town."
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
DETROIT, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The First Documentary Ever Was Made By A Michigan Filmmaker

Documentaries are a great way to learn about a subject without spending years studying the topic, bringing in people who have to give the most pertinent details into a fun and interesting take on just about anything. Let's be honest, when they rolled the tv on wheels into the classroom as kids, you knew it was gonna be a good class. It may have been because of this that I've gained a serious fondness for documentaries. It turns out the first one ever made just celebrated its 100 birthday, and it just so happen to be made by someone from Michigan, as one fellow Michigander pointed out:
HOWELL, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy