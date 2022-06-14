ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, CT

Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector

By WLAD Newsroom
 2 days ago

Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector. The Town of Bethel is looking to hire a residential building inspector. This position is responsible for code enforcement and inspection work involving...

Danbury Planners to review daycare expansion application

Danbury Planners to review daycare expansion application. The Danbury Planning Commission is going to look into an application at their meeting tomorrow which would allow a downtown daycare to expand its operations. Twinkle Little Star Learning Center on White Street, across from Western Connecticut State University, is looking to buy the building they've been renting a portion of. They propose growing from a third of the 15-thousand square foot building, to the entire building and expanding the outdoor play area. More parking is also planned at the 1-point-3 acre site. Property owner Mars Electric would still have a presence on the site, using several free-standing garages and storage containers. Those storage garages were previously deemed non-conforming by the Zoning Enforcement Officer. Without a presence in the building, those structures would not be considered accessory and would have to be removed from the site.
DANBURY, CT
Bethel Building, Health Departments moving to paperless system

The Bethel Building Department and Health Department are moving closer to an online/ paperless system. During this month and next, the Property Files and Permanent Health files will be scanned with the intent of making them more readily accessible to the public and for the preservation of the documents. Documents will not be readily available as they will be off site being processed. Bethel residents are asked to call or email the departments during this time with requests for permits, certificates, site maps, septic plans, property violation, and health department files. Officials caution that it could take several days to make those request available. While a temporary inconvenience, department officials say this process will be beneficial to all.
BETHEL, CT
Informational meeting to be held about proposed cell tower in Brookfield

An informational meeting is being held on Thursday in Brookfield about a proposed cell tower. Homeland Towers LLC is proposing to add infrastructure at 60 Vale Road for New Cingular Wireless, AT&T. A 165-foot tall monopole is being proposed. The information session Thursday is from 6pm to 7:30 in Room 133 of Brookfield Town Hall. In addition to providing reliable wireless service to these areas, AT&T will also provide FirstNet services, which is the first broadband network dedicated to America’s police, firefighters and emergency medical services. AT&T was selected by the First Responder Network Authority (“FirstNet”) to build and manage the only broadband.
BROOKFIELD, CT
New state program offers down payment assistance to homebuyers

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass is alerting residents that the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority is now accepting applications for a new state program offering down payment assistance to low and moderate-income homebuyers in Connecticut. The Time to Own program is available to eligible applicants securing a CHFA first mortgage loan to purchase their first home. Applicants may also access their existing down payment assistance program at the same time. The Time to Own loan is structured as a ten-year, 0% non-amortizing loan, with one-tenth of the principal amount forgiven on the anniversary of the loan closing each year until the loan is fully forgiven. The loan is based on several eligibility requirements, including the borrower’s financial needs, their ability to repay their mortgage obligations, and their eligibility under CHFA’s First-Time Homebuyer Program, which is open to new homebuyers or those who have not owned a home in the last three years. The program is open to any borrower who can demonstrate residency in Connecticut for the past three years.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Shelton developer seeks apartment plan on Old Bridgeport Avenue

SHELTON — A local developer is looking to revive plans to construct an apartment building off Old Bridgeport Avenue. Ben Perry, of S&G Shelton, received approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission last week to relocate a small portion of wetlands on property listed as 301 Old Bridgeport Ave., also known as 1 Sunwood Drive.
SHELTON, CT
Wegmans Reveals Plans for First Location in Connecticut

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
NORWALK, CT
