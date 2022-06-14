ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Informational meeting set in Brookfield on proposed cell tower

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 2 days ago

Informational meeting set in Brookfield on proposed cell tower. An informational meeting is being held on Thursday in Brookfield about a proposed cell tower. Homeland Towers LLC is...

wlad.com

WestfairOnline

Trumbull announces construction project on Route 111

Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro announced the upcoming construction on the traffic light and relocation of the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111 near the plaza occupied by Prime One Eleven and Fitness Edge. Trumbull awarded the project to Guerrera Construction Co., which is set to begin construction by...
TRUMBULL, CT
wlad.com

Brookfield approved by state for Affordable Housing moratorium

The State Department of Housing has determined that the Town of Brookfield meets the requirements for a moratorium on building affordable housing. Brookfield was granted a four-year pause. First Selectman Tara Carr notes that the town was turned down in July and in December, but the state finally approved the request. Brookfield previously had a moratorium from 2017 until 2021. Brookfield has the 5th highest amount of designated affordable housing in the Western Connecticut Council of Government's region, which includes 18 municipalities spanning from Sherman to Stamford. Only Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford are above the 10-percent threshold.
#Infrastructure#Cell Tower#Cingular#Homeland Towers Llc#At T
wlad.com

Greater Danbury area towns make SafeWise annual Safest Cities list

SafeWise has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Several Greater Danbury area towns have made the Top 10 safest cities in Connecticut, with Danbury coming in at 13. The safest municipality in the state is Newtown, followed by Ridgefield. New Milford is the 8th safest in Connecticut. SafeWise says...
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Danbury Planners to review daycare expansion application

Danbury Planners to review daycare expansion application. The Danbury Planning Commission is going to look into an application at their meeting tomorrow which would allow a downtown daycare to expand its operations. Twinkle Little Star Learning Center on White Street, across from Western Connecticut State University, is looking to buy the building they've been renting a portion of. They propose growing from a third of the 15-thousand square foot building, to the entire building and expanding the outdoor play area. More parking is also planned at the 1-point-3 acre site. Property owner Mars Electric would still have a presence on the site, using several free-standing garages and storage containers. Those storage garages were previously deemed non-conforming by the Zoning Enforcement Officer. Without a presence in the building, those structures would not be considered accessory and would have to be removed from the site.
DANBURY, CT
wlad.com

Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector

Bethel looking to hire residential building inspector. The Town of Bethel is looking to hire a residential building inspector. This position is responsible for code enforcement and inspection work involving the review of site and construction plans for new residential buildings. The building inspector also examines residential buildings in the process of construction, renovation or repair to assure conformance with applicable local codes, ordinances and regulations, national electrical codes and plumbing and heating codes. High school education or vocational school or completion of an apprenticeship training program in a construction skill and no less than 4 years’ experience and training which provides the knowledge, skills and abilities required. Certification by the State of Connecticut as an Assistant Building Official, plus mandatory continuing education through seminars. Applications are on the Town’s website or in the Human Resources Department. The application process will remain open until position is filled.
BETHEL, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton developer seeks apartment plan on Old Bridgeport Avenue

SHELTON — A local developer is looking to revive plans to construct an apartment building off Old Bridgeport Avenue. Ben Perry, of S&G Shelton, received approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission last week to relocate a small portion of wetlands on property listed as 301 Old Bridgeport Ave., also known as 1 Sunwood Drive.
SHELTON, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Permanent Menards Sign Put in Place by Contractors

First it was the poles. Then, there was a temporary banner for Menards at the entrance to Charles Pointe Crossing. That was followed by the addition of permanent sign placement for smaller businesses with temporary banner still at the top. On Wednesday,. the permanent sign for Menards along State Route...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

77 apartments proposed near East Norwalk’s Mill Pond

NORWALK — A partnership between a pair of local developers is proposing to build a 77-unit apartment complex overlooking Mill Pond in East Norwalk. M.F. DiScala & Co. and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners are seeking city approval to build the mixed-used development at 1 Cemetery St., according to an application submitted to the Norwalk Planning and Zoning Department.
NORWALK, CT
wlad.com

Bethel Building, Health Departments moving to paperless system

The Bethel Building Department and Health Department are moving closer to an online/ paperless system. During this month and next, the Property Files and Permanent Health files will be scanned with the intent of making them more readily accessible to the public and for the preservation of the documents. Documents will not be readily available as they will be off site being processed. Bethel residents are asked to call or email the departments during this time with requests for permits, certificates, site maps, septic plans, property violation, and health department files. Officials caution that it could take several days to make those request available. While a temporary inconvenience, department officials say this process will be beneficial to all.
BETHEL, CT
townline.org

Fairfield election results (Spring 2022)

Unofficial returns from June 14, 2022, primary election according to Fairfield Town Clerk Christine Keller:. If you enjoy reading The Town Line and the good news we bring you each week, would you consider a donation to help us continue the work we’re doing?. The Town Line is a...
WTNH

State car tax break to impact 75 local communities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Lt. Governor joined the Hartford Mayor to address the benefits of vehicle tax cuts included in the recent package passed by Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday. The tax cut will be significant for families struggling to pay their bills as the tax break will impact 75 local communities to help […]
HARTFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Developer seeks 152-apartment plan for River Road in Shelton

SHELTON — Plans have been filed for construction of a 152-apartment development on River Road. Developers, listed on the application as KWIZZ, LLC, of Oxford, are seeking a Planned Development District, or PDD, for the nearly 10-acre site listed as 435 River Road. The lot is zoned commercial and was approved for a PDD in the past, but the owners are seeking a new one.
SHELTON, CT
wlad.com

New state program offers down payment assistance to homebuyers

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass is alerting residents that the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority is now accepting applications for a new state program offering down payment assistance to low and moderate-income homebuyers in Connecticut. The Time to Own program is available to eligible applicants securing a CHFA first mortgage loan to purchase their first home. Applicants may also access their existing down payment assistance program at the same time. The Time to Own loan is structured as a ten-year, 0% non-amortizing loan, with one-tenth of the principal amount forgiven on the anniversary of the loan closing each year until the loan is fully forgiven. The loan is based on several eligibility requirements, including the borrower’s financial needs, their ability to repay their mortgage obligations, and their eligibility under CHFA’s First-Time Homebuyer Program, which is open to new homebuyers or those who have not owned a home in the last three years. The program is open to any borrower who can demonstrate residency in Connecticut for the past three years.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Wegmans Reveals Plans for First Location in Connecticut

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
NORWALK, CT
wlad.com

3 violations found during Bethel Police tobacco compliance inspections

3 violations found during Bethel Police tobacco compliance inspections. The Bethel Police Department has carried out a tobacco compliance inspection at places that sell tobacco products or electronic cigarettes. Three violations were found during the unannounced visits on Tuesday. Smoke Haven, Citgo and Food Bag--all on Greenwood Avenue--were found to be noncompliant. The offending clerks were issued a first time infraction of 300 dollars. Bethel Police found 8 other establishments were in compliance with state laws concerning the sale of e-cigarette and tobacco products to people under the age of 21. Retailers are required to inspect the photo ID of anyone who appears under the age of 30 before selling a tobacco product or e-cigarette. Bethel Police partnered with the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program for the checks.
BETHEL, CT

