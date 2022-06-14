Informational meeting set in Brookfield on proposed cell tower

The Bethel Building Department and Health Department are moving closer to an online/ paperless system. During this month and next, the Property Files and Permanent Health files will be scanned with the intent of making them more readily accessible to the public and for the preservation of the documents. Documents will not be readily available as they will be off site being processed. Bethel residents are asked to call or email the departments during this time with requests for permits, certificates, site maps, septic plans, property violation, and health department files. Officials caution that it could take several days to make those request available. While a temporary inconvenience, department officials say this process will be beneficial to all.
