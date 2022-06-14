ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Prosecutor's office probes death of 21-month-old found 'unresponsive' at New Jersey day care

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLute_0gAUEGFp00

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is probing the death of a 21-month-old who was dropped off last Tuesday at Step by Step day care in Clifton.

Police say Isabel Gomez dropped off her 21-month-old daughter, Vanessa, at the day care, and the child was unresponsive and getting CPR hours later. She died at the hospital.

Day care workers say she never woke up from her nap Tuesday, but Gomez debates that.

Gomez says she got an update about Vanessa waking up and getting a diaper change through an app the day care uses to keep parents in the loop about their children. But she says those updates were gone the next day.

Gomez's attorney says the day care center's report didn't match the information on the mom's app. According to the attorney, the app showed that Vanessa woke up from her nap and had a wet diaper. The attorney says they are still waiting to be allowed to access surveillance video.

An exact cause of death is still unknown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

New Jersey man found with body in car accused of murder

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Middlesex County man already criminally charged for having his ex-girlfriend’s dead body in his car will now also be charged with her murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday. About 7:45 a.m. June 10, members of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to a call and located a […]
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Passaic County, NJ
Government
County
Passaic County, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Government
City
Clifton, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Edison, NJ man charged with murder of former girlfriend found in car

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Already charged with having a woman's dead body in a vehicle, a Middlesex County man has now been charged with the woman's murder. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 28-year-old Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, of Edison, is charged with first-degree murder. He had already been charged with desecration of human remains.
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care Center
Daily Voice

Missing Man Found Dead In West Windsor, Police Say

A 22-year-old man who went missing Thursday, June 16 was found dead on Friday, authorities in Mercer County said. There are no signs of foul play and no danger to the community, though the investigation remains ongoing, West Windsor police said. His identity was not released and he was described as Asian.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In Fair Lawn Hospitalized With Severe Injuries, Teen Driver Charged

A Fair Lawn man was severely injured when he was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old borough boy, authorities confirmed. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Altima apparently had turned to avoid one pedestrian when he hit the 33-year-old victim in the parking lot at Memorial Park along the Passaic River shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy