Prosecutor's office probes death of 21-month-old found 'unresponsive' at New Jersey day care

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is probing the death of a 21-month-old who was dropped off last Tuesday at Step by Step day care in Clifton.

Police say Isabel Gomez dropped off her 21-month-old daughter, Vanessa, at the day care, and the child was unresponsive and getting CPR hours later. She died at the hospital.

Day care workers say she never woke up from her nap Tuesday, but Gomez debates that.

Gomez says she got an update about Vanessa waking up and getting a diaper change through an app the day care uses to keep parents in the loop about their children. But she says those updates were gone the next day.

Gomez's attorney says the day care center's report didn't match the information on the mom's app. According to the attorney, the app showed that Vanessa woke up from her nap and had a wet diaper. The attorney says they are still waiting to be allowed to access surveillance video.

An exact cause of death is still unknown.