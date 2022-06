John Christensen, age 93, of Clarkfield, passed away on Thursday, June 16th at the Clarkfield Care Center. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 at 10am at the Clarkfield Lutheran Church, followed by the funeral service with military honors at 11am. Interment to follow in the Spring Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Clarkfield. Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com.

CLARKFIELD, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO