There is one thing we all have in common, and that is the night's sky. Of course, it is dark here before it is in L.A., but the sky is the same, with slight differences in what we can and cannot see, depending on where you live in the country. We can all see the constellations that are present throughout the year, there are apps that will tell you which ones you should be seeing when you hold your phone up to the sky.

DANBURY, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO