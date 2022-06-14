Tim’s Secret to Cleaning Your Shower Glass

This week, we are joined by two strong, smart, inspiring, powerful women: Reds Senior VP of Business Operations Karen Forgus and Marketing Manager of the Karen Wellington Foundation, Angeline Wellington! Coming up on June 22nd, the Reds and St. Elizabeth are hosting the Pink Party at the stadium to raise awareness in the fight against breast cancer. In this episode, we will learn more about the amazing Karen Wellington Foundation, the “Players’ Favorite Things” baskets you can bid on, and how wonderful and kind Hunter Green’s family is. Get your tickets for the Reds Pink Party, here: reds.com/PinkParty.

