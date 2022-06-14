This key Flowery Branch official is leaving the city June 28

Flowery Branch Finance Director Alisha Gamble is taking a new job as Jackson County's finance director, starting July 5.

Her last day with Flowery Branch is June 28. Her first day on the new job is July 5, she said.

“I have enjoyed working with all the team at Flowery Branch and I am thankful for all the experience I have gained in the past five years,” she said in an email to The Times. “I look forward to joining Jackson County as finance director and all the new opportunities it will bring.”

Replacing her is Matt Hamby, who started the new position on June 9.

Gamble is helping Hamby make the transition, Flowery Branch City Manager Tonya Parrish said.

Hamby worked as the chief financial officer of budget and purchasing at the city of Gainesville. He recently quit his post on Lula City Council, citing a conflict of interest.

“I had to do what's best for my family,” Hamby said. “With a new opportunity that I couldn’t really pass up, I needed to capitalize on that.”