A day care worker is in custody in Macon County after reportedly confessing that she inflicted injuries that led to an infant’s death. Seven-week-old Maren Gallagher of Bement was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield last month after being found unresponsive at that in-home day care in Forsyth. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate the girl suffered an injury to her head, although final results and a formal cause of death have not been determined. Coroner Jim Allmon called the findings “highly suspicious” and says the investigation focused on whether the injuries to the child are consistent with the explanation given by the caretaker.

MACON COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO