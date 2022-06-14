ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bromance! ‘Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Get Another Set of Matching Tattoos After 2019 Ink

Best friends forever! Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have sealed their bromance in ink once more.

On Friday, June 10, while in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for Sophia Bush 's wedding to Grant Hughes , Ackles, 44, and Morgan, 56, stopped by Colour Studios for tattoos. "They came in on a whim. They rode scooters in, which was hilarious. It was truly one of the most surreal experiences of my life ... I did a bunch of [tattoos] on Jeffrey and then I did one on Jensen. They did get a matching tattoo," tattooist Daniel Gulick tells Us Weekly .

The artist adds that the actors got the ink while their wives, Hilarie Burton and Danneel Ackles (née Harris), "were out having fun doing wedding things." Both Burton, 39, and Daneel, 43, starred alongside Bush, 39, in One Tree Hill . The Good Sam alum and Hughes, 40, said "I do" at the Philbrook Museum of Art, which is housed in an Italian Renaissance-style villa on Saturday, June 11, multiple sources told Us . The Tulsa County Court Clerk confirmed to Us that Bush and Hughes bought their marriage license on Wednesday, June 8, and returned the document on Monday, June 13. The reception took place at The Church Studio, another source added.

The newlyweds were first linked in May 2020 , with Hughes popping the question the following August. The businessman got down on one knee in Lake Como, Italy.

This wouldn't be the first time Morgan and Jensen celebrated a wedding with tattoos. When Morgan married Burton in 2019, the Walking Dead star shared a photo of him getting tatted with Jensen and Jared Padalecki — his Supernatural costars and on-screen sons at his wedding reception.

Morgan captioned the Instagram post, “Me and @hilarieburton weren’t the only ones joined for life…. @jaredpadalecki @jensenackles and myself will forever have a bond that is both special, and permanent. Love you both dearly. #jmb #spnfamily.” (Jensen and Morgan's Walking Dead costar Norman Reedus officiated the wedding, which came after Jensen organized a blind date between Morgan and Burton in 2009.)

Morgan credited the tattoos to Mike Lucena of Brooklyn’s Flyrite Tattoo (aka @mikelucena73 on the ‘gram). He even raved to a fan how good of a job Lucena did. He wrote, “He had NO idea how crazy cool our friends are. The man was BUSY. In fact, he may STILL be at venue tryin’ to get everyone. He kicked serious ass!”

Like their most recent tattoos, the 2019 design has been kept a secret.

Keep scrolling to see Morgan and Jensen at the Tulsa shop.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

