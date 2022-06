Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods, opens his much-anticipated new mini golf complex, PopStroke in Orlando just down the road from UCF. PopStroke is not like your average mini golf outing, The new complex created by Tiger Woods and his TGR team have designed two 18-hole putting courses, built entirely with synthetic turfs and they incorporate fairways, bunkers, and rough just as you would see on a traditional golf course.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO