Lindsie Chrisley’s Ups and Downs With Her Family Through the Years

Growing pains. Following Chrisley Knows Best 's debut on USA, the famous family has found themselves at odds over the years — with Lindsie Chrisley at the center of many divides.

When viewers met the big brood in 2014, Todd Chrisley opened up about his issues with his eldest daughter after she eloped with her then-husband Will Campbell . The father-daughter duo were able to work out their differences as Lindsie continued to appear on the reality show.

In August 2019, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley , made headlines when they were indicted on tax evasion charges. After denying the allegations, the patriarch accused Lindsie of being involved in his legal issues and accused her of having extramarital affairs.

Lindsie, for her part, denied her father's claims through her attorney.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate," the lawyer said at the time. "It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father's arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information. Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017. Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution."

Todd and Lindsie did not make contact with one another until the "Coffee Convos" podcast host announced her split from Campbell . "While one door closes, another opens,” the former reality star, who shares son Jackson with her ex, wrote via Instagram in July 2021. "It's with the deepest sadness that, after nine years of marriage, Will and I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much.”

At the time, Todd broke his silence on the major life changes in his daughter's life. "I'm going to put it in my own words so therefore it cannot be twisted or contorted,” the businessman shared during an episode of his “Chrisley Confessions" podcast that same month. “I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day, that this is the news that I went to bed with last night and that I prayed about and that I woke up again with this morning with these press requests."

In response, Lindsie questioned why her family didn't reach out to her privately . "Part of my homework in therapy for some time now has been disengagement," she mentioned during an episode of her podcast in July 2021. "I truly was shocked when I saw something so personal shared as we do have each other's numbers."

The South Carolina native later elaborated on her plans to keep her distance from certain members of her family . "I need to protect my peace and I don't want to be drug up in drama all of the time," she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. "And unfortunately, I have been the person that drama is always surrounding because I'm not a part of them, you know? And so I'm the outsider looking in. And so I'm always the target.”

After Todd and Julie were found guilty during their tax trial , Lindsie took to social media to offer her support.

"I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week," Lindsie, who testified in favor of her father and stepmother, wrote via her Instagram Story in June 2022. "The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole."

She continued, "Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is right. Thank you for your continued love and support."

Scroll down for a full breakdown of Lindsie's ups and downs with her family over the years:

