ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Falling Out With Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright: What We Know

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

On the outs. After Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark seemingly shaded Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright for missing their nuptials, it’s been confirmed that there is a rift between the two former Vanderpump Rules couples.

Bravo fans will recall Schroeder and Taylor dating at the start of the reality show, which premiered in 2013. After two seasons of ups and downs, she declared she would never be friends with her ex after he slept with their friend Kristen Doute . After Schroeder rejoined Vanderpump Rules during season 4, she and Taylor eventually made amends. The Next Level Basic author also befriended the bartender’s now-wife, Cartwright.

Amid cast shakeups ahead of season 9 of Vanderpump Rules , it was confirmed Schroeder, Clark, Cartwright and Taylor would not be returning. The two couples stayed close, however, as they welcomed their respective children. (The “The Good, the Bad, and the Baby” podcast hosts share daughter Hartford, born in January 2021, and the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums share son Cruz, born in April 2021.)

“We have been definitely closer, I would say, since the baby's happened,” Cartwright said on the “Betches Moms” podcast in June 2022 about her relationship with her former castmates. “There’s some rifts going on right now. … With me and Stassi, there’s some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out.”

Cartwright’s comments confirmed speculation that Schroeder and Clark were speaking about the Kentucky native and her spouse one month prior when they slammed friends who didn’t attend their Italy wedding on May 12 .

“I’m not going to name names but I feel like listeners will be able to … You can gather whoever you think it is on your own,” Schroeder said on the couple’s Patreon podcast in May 2022, questioning how a Bravo Instagram account knew about the behind-the-scenes drama. She also clarified that she and Scheana Shay , who also wasn't in attendance, have "no beef" and she has "all love" for the "Good As Gold" singer. "So yeah, there is a couple who did not come to our wedding ..."

Clark then alleged that he was informed by mutual friends that Taylor wasn’t planning to come to the wedding for weeks, noting, "By the end of it, it was so laughable that I put all the screenshots in an album in chronological order.”

“I had people sending me screenshots from multiple one on ones to group threads of this person and saying they’re not going,” the commercial casting agent explained. “The first one that I got was April 9."

Schroeder noted that the pair RSVP’d yes to the nuptials.

“We knew that this person was texting Beau's friend this. ... Whenever we were around them, they’re like, ‘We’re coming.’ ... Then it kept happening. This person would text Beau's friends again. ... And two weeks before the wedding, right before I left for the book tour, I was like, ‘We need to address this with them because I’m not playing this game.’ I ordered all the stuff we needed to have in terms of seat assignments and the place cards. That's done. So I need to know if I need to quickly ask to get things rearranged,” she said. "Because it's not just, like, taking out two people. ... To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau's best friend that they're not. Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

When confronted by the couple, Taylor allegedly claimed he didn't say he wasn't going to attend the wedding.

"At first, the dude denied it," Schroeder said.

When Clark showed him the receipts, however, he admitted he "said that" — but "reassured" the pair that they were still planning to attend the Rome ceremony.

“And I’m like, ‘OK. I hope so because there are a lot of people that I would have loved to have invited that I know would love to be at our wedding and two of those spots you guys have taken up because we're close to you guys,'" Schroeder recalled texting. "They knew that we were planning this wedding for this month for a year. So they had ample opportunity to say, ‘Don’t waste an invitation on us because we’re not going to come.'"

Clark and Schroeder both agreed that the unnamed couple would've "cut us" and "never talked to" them again if they "pulled" this "bulls--t" when Taylor and Cartwright got married.

In the end, Taylor and Cartwright were not at the wedding. Keep scrolling for more on the falling out:

Comments / 8

Related
Us Weekly

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Is ‘Kinda Sad’ She and Jax Taylor ‘Don’t Hear From’ Lisa Vanderpump ‘As Much As I Thought We Would’

A missed connection. Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright claimed that her former boss and costar Lisa Vanderpump hasn’t been in touch with her and Jax Taylor as much they expected — and it’s been hard on them. “She said she missed us and stuff, but we don’t hear from her as much as I thought […]
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing

In June of 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired for racist behavior. In 2018, Stassi and Kristen accused the only Black VPR cast member, Faith Stowers, of stealing clothing and credit cards. They actually called the police. Faith was innocent and felt “so vindicated” when her co-stars were fired. Faith […] The post Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
PopCrush

Who Pays for ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Trips?

During nearly every season of The Real Housewives — of any city — the ladies embark on fabulous vacations. But who actually pays for those Real Housewives trips?. The destinations are usually exotic, and the cast members typically stay in ultra-luxurious homes or resorts stocked full of treats, alcohol and fancy goodies to ensure a good time.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stassi Schroeder
Person
Jax Taylor
Person
Kristen Doute
Person
Scheana Shay
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 3 Marriages To Katie, Nicole, & Mimi

Tom Cruise has been a popular actor for decades. He’s appeared in classics like Top Gun and Jerry Maguire, but he’s also been a part of the massively popular Mission: Impossible film franchise. While he got famous through his many movie appearances, Tom’s personal life has long been a public interest, from his relationships to his family. Throughout his life, the 59-year-old actor has been married to three different women. Find out more about who his exes are and what his relationships with them were like!
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Dean McDermott and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace attend son Jack’s graduation

Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, put on a united front at their son Jack’s college graduation Thursday. The 23-year-old San Francisco State University grad was all smiles in a purple cap and gown with his divorced parents after the ceremony. “So proud of this young man!!” McDermott, 55, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace.” Eustace, 60, posted a picture of her own, captioned, “Bliss with the graduate. #love.” Jack’s stepmom, Tori Spelling, did not appear to attend the ceremony. (She and McDermott have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Page Six

‘Deeply saddened’ Lindsie Chrisley reacts to Todd and Julie’s guilty verdict

Lindsie Chrisley is “deeply saddened” by estranged dad Todd Chrisley and stepmom Julie Chrisley’s guilty verdict in their fraud trial. “I know most of you are expecting to hear from me on my podcasts this week as I took time to be with my family last week,” Lindsie, 32, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday. “The verdict is not what I had hoped or prayed for, and I am deeply saddened for myself, my son and my family as a whole,” she continued. “Please pray for us during this difficult time and know that I will be back when the time is...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHOA: Here's What Happened After Shereé Whitfield Was Stood Up by Boyfriend Tyrone

Watch: RHOA Stood Up, Jersey Shore Side Pieces & 90 Day's Gym Jealousy. Shereé Whitfield's boyfriend wasn't just tardy for the party—he didn't show up at all. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star traveled two hours to meet Tyrone, her beau of several years, on the Bravo series' June 5 episode; however, he not only stood her up but also refused to take any of her calls after the fact. To add insult to injury, Shereé only made the trip after Tyrone told her he could no longer meet her in New York like they originally planned.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Schroeder And#The Betches Moms
bravotv.com

Here’s What Riley Burruss Thinks About Todd Tucker’s New Jersey Condo

Although Kandi Burruss hasn't exactly been thrilled by the idea of Todd Tucker keeping an apartment he previously shared with an ex, Todd shared more details about why he felt strongly about holding on to the New Jersey home on the May 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. “My biggest thing is... having something to leave these kids,” he said in an interview, referring to his and Kandi’s combined four children. “I’m gonna be 50. I’m on the other side now, so it’s just another piece to add to the portfolio.”
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Josh Flagg on Relationship with Bobby Boyd Amid Divorce: “We’re Not at the Moment Speaking”

Josh Flagg is opening up about his current relationship with Bobby Boyd following the news of their divorce earlier this year. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent addressed whether the two are still in contact as they officially end their marriage of four and a half years. “Well, Bobby and I are in the midst of a divorce right now. And we’re not at the moment speaking,” Josh told The Daily Dish during a joint interview with Tracy Tutor at the NBCUniversal upfront on May 16. “I hope that will change in the future, but we’ll find out.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Elton John Has a Message for One of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Elton John has been at the center of the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now the music icon has something to say about the show. In advance of the May 18 episode of RHOBH, John and his husband, David Furnish, took to Instagram to show their support for Diana Jenkins, who made her debut on the show Wednesday night. “So, Diana, thank you. Good luck tonight. We love you so much. Thanks for all your support,” John said in a video of him and Furnish, shared on Diana’s Instagram. “And we’ll be cheering from a long way away.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint

The debate rages on. Did Lisa Vanderpump text Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley after their traumatic home invasion? On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, when asked, Dorit claimed that Lisa did not reach out. This set off a social media battle between Lisa, PK and Dorit. Naturally, Kyle Richards also got involved to defend […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

'Teen Mom 2' Star Officially Quits the Show

Teen Mom 2 is going to be without one of its original stars moving forward. After much speculation, Kailyn Lowry has made a decision regarding her future with the reality show. During Tuesday's reunion episode, Lowry announced that she would be leaving the franchise after 11 years, per E! News. Her future with the series was up in the air following a dramatic season finale, during which she shared her frustrations with the show directly with the production team.
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

151K+
Followers
18K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy