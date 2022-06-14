Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s Falling Out With Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright: What We Know

On the outs. After Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark seemingly shaded Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright for missing their nuptials, it’s been confirmed that there is a rift between the two former Vanderpump Rules couples.

Bravo fans will recall Schroeder and Taylor dating at the start of the reality show, which premiered in 2013. After two seasons of ups and downs, she declared she would never be friends with her ex after he slept with their friend Kristen Doute . After Schroeder rejoined Vanderpump Rules during season 4, she and Taylor eventually made amends. The Next Level Basic author also befriended the bartender’s now-wife, Cartwright.

Amid cast shakeups ahead of season 9 of Vanderpump Rules , it was confirmed Schroeder, Clark, Cartwright and Taylor would not be returning. The two couples stayed close, however, as they welcomed their respective children. (The “The Good, the Bad, and the Baby” podcast hosts share daughter Hartford, born in January 2021, and the Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky alums share son Cruz, born in April 2021.)

“We have been definitely closer, I would say, since the baby's happened,” Cartwright said on the “Betches Moms” podcast in June 2022 about her relationship with her former castmates. “There’s some rifts going on right now. … With me and Stassi, there’s some things going on, which I hate. I love her to pieces. And I wish we could figure this out.”

Cartwright’s comments confirmed speculation that Schroeder and Clark were speaking about the Kentucky native and her spouse one month prior when they slammed friends who didn’t attend their Italy wedding on May 12 .

“I’m not going to name names but I feel like listeners will be able to … You can gather whoever you think it is on your own,” Schroeder said on the couple’s Patreon podcast in May 2022, questioning how a Bravo Instagram account knew about the behind-the-scenes drama. She also clarified that she and Scheana Shay , who also wasn't in attendance, have "no beef" and she has "all love" for the "Good As Gold" singer. "So yeah, there is a couple who did not come to our wedding ..."

Clark then alleged that he was informed by mutual friends that Taylor wasn’t planning to come to the wedding for weeks, noting, "By the end of it, it was so laughable that I put all the screenshots in an album in chronological order.”

“I had people sending me screenshots from multiple one on ones to group threads of this person and saying they’re not going,” the commercial casting agent explained. “The first one that I got was April 9."

Schroeder noted that the pair RSVP’d yes to the nuptials.

“We knew that this person was texting Beau's friend this. ... Whenever we were around them, they’re like, ‘We’re coming.’ ... Then it kept happening. This person would text Beau's friends again. ... And two weeks before the wedding, right before I left for the book tour, I was like, ‘We need to address this with them because I’m not playing this game.’ I ordered all the stuff we needed to have in terms of seat assignments and the place cards. That's done. So I need to know if I need to quickly ask to get things rearranged,” she said. "Because it's not just, like, taking out two people. ... To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau's best friend that they're not. Good friends don’t do that. They don’t talk s—t about your wedding behind your back or pretend that they’re coming and give a list of reasons why they’re not coming to other people. Friends don’t do that to each other.”

When confronted by the couple, Taylor allegedly claimed he didn't say he wasn't going to attend the wedding.

"At first, the dude denied it," Schroeder said.

When Clark showed him the receipts, however, he admitted he "said that" — but "reassured" the pair that they were still planning to attend the Rome ceremony.

“And I’m like, ‘OK. I hope so because there are a lot of people that I would have loved to have invited that I know would love to be at our wedding and two of those spots you guys have taken up because we're close to you guys,'" Schroeder recalled texting. "They knew that we were planning this wedding for this month for a year. So they had ample opportunity to say, ‘Don’t waste an invitation on us because we’re not going to come.'"

Clark and Schroeder both agreed that the unnamed couple would've "cut us" and "never talked to" them again if they "pulled" this "bulls--t" when Taylor and Cartwright got married.

In the end, Taylor and Cartwright were not at the wedding. Keep scrolling for more on the falling out: