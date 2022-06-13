ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets To San Francisco’s Fascinating Light And Sound Experience Are Now On Sale

By Wassim Abdul Khalek
 4 days ago

This immersive light and music festival is heading to San Francisco on July 23 and you can now get your tickets !

Buckle up as you may experience some slight turbulence when you approach the ‘ Fluffy Cloud ’! Take part in this new house and techno music festival with 360º light & sound systems, live performances, interactive activities & more. Following its massive success in Nevada, Miami, Los Angeles and Austin, The Fluffy Cloud Experience will make its next stop in San Francisco!

And tickets for the Fluffy Cloud experience have just been released to the public!

This one-of-a-kind music and light show aims to rethink what live music and art shows can be and how we interact with them. Plenty of experience will be waiting for you under the 3-story tall Fluffy Cloud, from stunning visual effects, interactive art and games, wellness experiences to food and drinks and of course fascinating live performances by a lineup of world-class international artists.

Fluffy Cloud’s 33,000 LEDs and unprecedented custom 360-degree 60,000 watt sound system create a one-of-a-kind immersive space where you are not so much listening to sound, but being bathed by it.

Enjoy live electronic performances and fascinating light shows at this unique audiovisual festival in San Francisco— and get your tickets here .

The Fluffy Cloud Experience: Immersive Music & Light Show

Saturday, July 23, 2022 Starting at $65 More info Tickets


