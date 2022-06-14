New Yorkers’ Epic Playlist To Escape Vecna’s Curse

*The following article may contain spoilers from Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1
If you’re like everyone else in the world, you probably haven’t done much these past few weeks besides implementing 80s lingo into your repertoire and being glued to your screen bingeing all of Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1 ! I mean let’s be real, it’s the most bitchin’ season yet!
And in that case, that also must mean you have been listening to Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up The Hill’ on repeat…us too.
So, in the spirit of the epic new season, and as a perfect way to pump you up on your travels to NYC’s mind-bending Stranger Things experience in Brooklyn, we asked New Yorkers what song would be their Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up The Hill’ to pull them from Vecna’s curse.
Obviously at number one we had to put ‘Running Up The Hill’ because it really is a bop, so let’s get on with the rest of the playlist:
2. ‘I Have Nothing’ – Whitney Houston
3. ‘Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty
4. ‘Dog Days Are Over’ – Florence + The Machine
5. ‘Moscow Mule’ – Bad Bunny
6. ‘Times Like These’ – Foo Fighters
7. ‘Glory Box’ – Portishead
8. ‘Sunshine’ – needtobreathe
9. ‘Come Back Baby’ – Pusha T
10. ‘Mockingbird’ – Ruston Kelly
11. ‘Let It Go’ – Frozen
12. ‘We Are The Champions’ – Queen
13. ‘Bronski Beat’ – Smalltown Boy
14. ‘Here Comes The Sun’ – The Beatles
15. ‘HYFR’ – Drake
16. ‘Pretty Wings’ – Maxwell
17. ‘Work Bitch’ – Brittany Spears
18. ‘Last Resort’ – Papa Roach
19. ‘Shower’ -Beck G
20. ‘Roundabout’ -Yes
21. ‘Good 4 U’ – Olivia Rodrigo
22. ‘Mad About You’ – Hooverphonic
23. ‘Ain’t Shit’ – Doja Cat
24. “Gimme All Your Love’ – Alabama Shakes
25. ‘Evaporate’ – Dance Gavin Dance
26. ‘Losing My Religion’ – R.E.M.
27. ‘Keep Driving’ – Harry Styles
28. ‘Law Of Attraction’ – Dave & Snoh Aalegra
29. ‘Yakety Sax’ -Boots Randolph
30. ‘All Too Well’ (10-minute version) – Taylor Swift
31. ‘DOOMsday’ – MF DOOM
32. ‘Rain On Me’ – Lady Gaga
33. ‘stranger than earth’ – Purity Ring
34. ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
35. ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ – Arctic Monkeys
36. ‘The Drug In Me Is You’ – Falling in Reverse
37. ‘Down With The Sickness’ – Disturbed
38. ‘Point Of No Return’ – Exposé
39. ‘Fire On The Mountain’ – The Marshall Tucker Band
40. ‘Despacito’ – Luis Fonsi
41. ‘Stole Something’ Mobb Deep
42. ‘My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark’ – Fall Out Boy
43. ‘Save Your Tears’ – The Weeknd
44. ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ – My Chemical Romance
45. ‘My Heart Will Go On’ – Celine Dion
To listen to the full playlist, find it on our Spotify here
