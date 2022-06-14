New Yorkers’ Epic Playlist To Escape Vecna’s Curse

*The following article may contain spoilers from Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1

If you’re like everyone else in the world, you probably haven’t done much these past few weeks besides implementing 80s lingo into your repertoire and being glued to your screen bingeing all of Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1 ! I mean let’s be real, it’s the most bitchin’ season yet!

And in that case, that also must mean you have been listening to Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up The Hill’ on repeat…us too.

So, in the spirit of the epic new season, and as a perfect way to pump you up on your travels to NYC’s mind-bending Stranger Things experience in Brooklyn, we asked New Yorkers what song would be their Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up The Hill’ to pull them from Vecna’s curse.

Obviously at number one we had to put ‘Running Up The Hill’ because it really is a bop, so let’s get on with the rest of the playlist:

2. ‘I Have Nothing’ – Whitney Houston

3. ‘Free Fallin’ – Tom Petty

4. ‘Dog Days Are Over’ – Florence + The Machine

5. ‘Moscow Mule’ – Bad Bunny

6. ‘Times Like These’ – Foo Fighters

7. ‘Glory Box’ – Portishead

8. ‘Sunshine’ – needtobreathe

9. ‘Come Back Baby’ – Pusha T

10. ‘Mockingbird’ – Ruston Kelly

11. ‘Let It Go’ – Frozen

12. ‘We Are The Champions’ – Queen

13. ‘Bronski Beat’ – Smalltown Boy

14. ‘Here Comes The Sun’ – The Beatles

15. ‘HYFR’ – Drake

16. ‘Pretty Wings’ – Maxwell

17. ‘Work Bitch’ – Brittany Spears

18. ‘Last Resort’ – Papa Roach

19. ‘Shower’ -Beck G

20. ‘Roundabout’ -Yes

21. ‘Good 4 U’ – Olivia Rodrigo

22. ‘Mad About You’ – Hooverphonic

23. ‘Ain’t Shit’ – Doja Cat

24. “Gimme All Your Love’ – Alabama Shakes

25. ‘Evaporate’ – Dance Gavin Dance

26. ‘Losing My Religion’ – R.E.M.

27. ‘Keep Driving’ – Harry Styles

28. ‘Law Of Attraction’ – Dave & Snoh Aalegra

29. ‘Yakety Sax’ -Boots Randolph

30. ‘All Too Well’ (10-minute version) – Taylor Swift

31. ‘DOOMsday’ – MF DOOM

32. ‘Rain On Me’ – Lady Gaga

33. ‘stranger than earth’ – Purity Ring

34. ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo

35. ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ – Arctic Monkeys

36. ‘The Drug In Me Is You’ – Falling in Reverse

37. ‘Down With The Sickness’ – Disturbed

38. ‘Point Of No Return’ – Exposé

39. ‘Fire On The Mountain’ – The Marshall Tucker Band

40. ‘Despacito’ – Luis Fonsi

41. ‘Stole Something’ Mobb Deep

42. ‘My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark’ – Fall Out Boy

43. ‘Save Your Tears’ – The Weeknd

44. ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ – My Chemical Romance

45. ‘My Heart Will Go On’ – Celine Dion

