Rory McIlroy found himself in a spot of bother on the fifth hole at The Country Club during the first round of the 122nd U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. McIlroy’s tee shot sailed right at the 310-yard par 4 and buried in thick rough just outside the right lip of a fairway bunker. McIlroy was forced to take a whack at it while standing in the bunker. All he was trying to do was take his medicine and pitch it out back to the fairway. But he failed miserably, hacking into another bunker ahead of him instead.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO