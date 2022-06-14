CROOKSTON CLUB KID VISITS BENEDICTINE LIVING COMMUNITY TO MAKE FATHER’S AND GRANDFATHER’S DAY CARDS WITH RESIDENTS

The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for the month of May. The Board first heard from Executive Director Andrew Larson, who reported that many of the crimes committed over the last month had been DUIs, Drug Cases, and Failure of Appearance in Court. He noted that he had brought in Chief Probation Officer Jessica Hajicok to mention the Pre-Trial Supervision Program to help address this issue. He then reported to the Board about an expensive Juvenile Center placement for which they will have to bear the cost for. Larson explained that the prosecution and the defense had reached an agreement of a non-Polk County 19-year-old’s conviction sentence for a crime they had committed in Polk County before they turned 18, so they could not be tried as an adult, but they had not informed the Corrections Center about it until after the sentencing was issued. “In this particular instance, our organization was not notified prior to the sentencing. It was after the sentencing that the sentencing arrangement involved a fairly lengthy out-of-home placement, which could potentially cost Tri-County up to $130,000.” Executive Director Andrew Larson explained. “Obviously, that’s a huge bill, especially for someone who’s not a Polk, Norman, or Red Lake County resident. So I wanted the Board to be aware because we are very mindful with the budget, especially with everything else we’ve had going on this year with lots of revenue loss,” he added. He reported that the judge had 90 days to make a response to the sentence to make a decision, but the Center has 30 days to respond. Chief Probation Officer Jessica Hajicok mentioned that she did make a request to have the individual’s sentence reconsidered or have them resentenced. Currently, the matter is under advisement.

POLK COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO