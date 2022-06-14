Bucs QB Brady Excited To Play With Former Teammates

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, via NBC Sports, recently spoke about his former head coach, who’s now the top man with the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels. Speaking on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, both he and Paul Burmeister had a conversation regarding McDaniels and another coach, Kyle Shanahan. Both of the offensive gurus are somewhat polarizing figures for different reasons. Not only that, both commentators alluded to the fact that both coaches are obsessed with winning. Football literally dominates their lives, which doesn’t always make you the nicest person or most approachable. Simms played for McDaniels back in 2009, during the coach’s first shot at running a squad. Anyone who’s played for or worked with McDaniels will surely have some interesting insight.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO