Montclair author Alice Elliott Dark’s epic new novel, FELLOWSHIP POINT, follows a pair of friends through a lifetime of joys, tragedies, and accomplishments as they work to uphold the values they hold dear and overcome the obstacles they encounter. Intertwining family conflict, environmental and cultural responsibility, and the bonds of intimate friendship, the 600-page story is both immersive and relatable. The characters embrace admirable qualities even though readers might recoil from some of the choices they make. Dark has created a world with recognizable problems and pleasures which challenge the characters within it and leave readers feeling satisfied and perhaps a little more ready to face their own everyday turmoil.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO