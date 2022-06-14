Galena Police LOG

More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including three from Kansas, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program in 2022. Among those being honored is William Ray Jackson, U.S. Navy, from Galena. He was a graduate of Riverton High School with the class of 1971. He later received his degree in art from Tahlequah University in Oklahoma. Bill was very proud of his…

RIVERTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO