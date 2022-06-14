Galena Police LOG

With the increasing price of fuel, law enforcement encourages residents to take precautions to protect themselves against theft of gas from their vehicles. “Although we have not yet seen an uptick in theft of fuel locally, the potential is certainly something we should all be aware of,” said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves. “A relatively low-cost prevention measure, especially when…
A one-vehicle accident occurred June 11 at approximately 11:27 p.m. A 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Jason E. Campion, 50, Galena, was traveling south on Peace Church Road approximately one mile north of Joplin, Mo. Campion ran off the roadway and overturned. He was transported to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., he was not wearing a seatbelt. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers investigated.
John Ellis Pinkerton, 84, of Grove, Okla., died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 in Joplin, Mo. Born August 10, 1937 in Shelton, Washington, John grew up in the Baw Faw Valley. Attended the Boistfort schools through High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1955 and toured the pacific. He was discharged in 1957. John was an owner/operator for 30 years and contracted with Lonestar/Ranger. He won…
Larry Eugene Fields, 75, of Galena, died suddenly Saturday, June 11, 2022. Born August 22, 1946 in Lebanon, Oregon, Larry was the son of Eugene and Marjorie (Dinwiddie) Fields. He was a 1965 graduate of Galena High School. Larry’s working career began in high school, where he worked in the wheat fields throughout his junior and senior years. After high school Larry worked in the Forest Service in…
25 Years Ago June 12 -18, 1997 Gregory V. Maynard, of Baxter Springs, received the Doctor of Osteopathy degree during commencement exercises at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo. He will be entering a residency at Cox Health Systems Family Practice. Riverton High School softball players, senior infielder Dara Russell, junior catcher Kasey Martin and junior…
More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including three from Kansas, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program in 2022. Among those being honored is William Ray Jackson, U.S. Navy, from Galena. He was a graduate of Riverton High School with the class of 1971. He later received his degree in art from Tahlequah University in Oklahoma. Bill was very proud of his…
Georgia Ruth O’Neal, 77, of Commerce, Okla., died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Integris Miami Hospital in Miami, Okla. Born January 29, 1945 in Miami, Okla., Georgia was the daughter of Ira and Johnie (Montgomery) Whitecotton. They preceded her in death. Georgia was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bob Whitecotton and Bill Whitecotton, five sisters, Euwenthia Edwards, Merle McCoy, Lois Miller…
A benefit dinner is planned Thursday, June 23 for Linda Correll Evans. For a donation diners will receive a pulled pork sandwich, chips, dessert and a drink. The event will be held at the Columbus 4-H Building from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This will be carry out and delivery. To place an order or request delivery, call 620-674-1612 the day of the benefit.
The Galena 2, Valuable Vacations, Softball Team won the inter-city league softball 10 and Under Tournament, Tuesday, in Galena over Galena 1, Timber Ridge Lawn Care, 4-1 to earn the league championship. The two-day tournament had two teams from Baxter Springs, Columbus, and Galena vying for the league title. Monday, Columbus 2 (Optic Communications), the number five seed in the tournament, beat…
Titan Football 2022 players and coaches attended the team camp held at Pittsburg State University’s Plaster Center, Sunday-Tuesday. The team ran drills against Marshfield, Mo. Morris, Mo. and Parsons during the three-day camp. Due to the extreme hot weather, exercises were held in the Plaster Center on the campus at PSU. The Titans continue their summer workout program with weights and will…
Jalie Fouts, 12 yearold member of the Mike Carpino Ford 12 and Under Columbus Girls Softball League Team, made a rare unassisted triple play in a game against Manzer Clinic, June 9 at the Columbus Community Field Ball Park. In the top of second inning on Rockette Field, the Mike Carpino Ford Team was down 5-0, with no outs and runners on second and third bases. The batter hit a line drive to…
The Columbus Cal Ripken League will play their final regular season games in the 10U Minor League and the 12U Major League, tonight at Volunteer Field in the Columbus Community Field Ball Park. Additional games have been added in the coach pitch and 10U divisions due to rain outs in May that shortened the season. Vital Signs and Mike Carpino Ford will have the 6 p.m., 10U game followed by…
