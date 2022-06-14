ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

CODE Executes Simultaneous Search Warrants

By KBND News
kbnd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRAS, OR -- The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, US Department of Homeland Security, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, Crook County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police are in Jefferson County executing multiple search warrants simultaneously. Drug Agents, SWAT Teams and support aircraft are currently in...

Five Arrested In Massive Jeff. Co. Pot Bust

MADRAS, OR -- Authorities are releasing more details on Tuesday’s massive drug bust in Jefferson County. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team says the case began two years ago with complaints about 20 grow locations in the area. Because of the magnitude of the investigation, the Jefferson County Sheriff's...
MADRAS, OR
Traffic Blitz Nets Parkway Speeders

BEND, OR -- Bend Police will continue increased traffic patrols on the Parkway through Monday. Chief Mike Krantz says it’s an effort to improve safety for everyone, "What we’re seeing now is heavier traffic, speeds that are still very high and - I think we had statistics around 200 collisions in the last couple years involving someone in the Parkway. Not all of those, of course, are speed related but speed does have a factor in a lot of factors, and also it increases severity of crashes."
BEND, OR
Garage Fire Blamed On Oily Rags

BEND, OR -- Bend Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on NE Bobbie Ct early Friday morning. First arriving crews found a fire on the exterior of the single-story home, spreading into the attic, and were able to quickly stop its progress. According to Bend Fire, the family...
BEND, OR
Bend City Council Wants Camping Ban Near Shelters

BEND, OR -- Bend city officials are preparing to clear some homeless camps near China Hat Road on the south end of town. City Manager Eric King says eviction notices have gone out to those living in that area. "It’s anticipated that some of those individuals will come into the city," says King, "And, what we want to do is create a safe place around the permitted shelters. So, creating a buffer zone where camping is prohibited - Just a policy to create a stop-gap until that more comprehensive code is developed."
BEND, OR
Sen. Wyden Pushes For Federal Drought Help

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- An Oregon Senator wants federal agencies to take a bigger step in improving the water situation in the west, amid ongoing drought. In Tuesday’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) used Oregon as an example of the dire circumstances, "The summer begins next week. More than half of my state is already suffering extreme or severe drought. Seventeen Oregon counties have been declared to be in a state of emergency because of water shortages. This is the first time Deschutes County has been in a drought emergency three years in a row." He added, "Drought conditions have been so bad in Central Oregon that for 18 straight months, Wickiup Reservoir, the primary source of irrigation water for Jefferson County, set record lows for months-end contents." And, he pointed to ongoing hardship in the Klamath Basin, where farms and tribes are without water and residential wells run dry.
OREGON STATE
SW Salmon To Odem Medo Connection Coming Soon

REDMOND, OR -- Redmond City Council has advanced plans to realign Southwest Salmon Avenue to improve traffic flow. Mayor George Endicott says News Salmon will eventually curve south, just east of 19th. "There's going to be kind of an 'S' shape, and go over and connect into Odem Medo," Endicott told KBND News Wednesday, "We're rebuilding a strip of the roadway there so you get a connection at a signalized intersection." He says bringing Salmon to a signal at Canal will fix the left-turn problem in that growing residential area.
REDMOND, OR
TSA Hiring Screeners For Redmond Airport

REDMOND, OR -- Even the Transportation Security Administration isn’t immune to hiring challenges. The TSA’s Lorie Dankers says there are enough security screeners at the Redmond Airport for what’s expected to be a record-breaking summer travel season, but only because they have outside help, "We are using those National Deployment Officers in Oregon to supplement our local staffing. So, what we would like to do is hire people who live in Oregon to work in our airports in Oregon."
REDMOND, OR
Feedback Needed On Bend Mobility Hubs

BEND, OR -- Cascades East Transit wants public input as it considers locations for mobility hubs in Bend. A “mobility hub” is a place where you can catch a bus, get dropped off by rideshare, rent an electric bike, car or scooter or access other ways to get around without your own car.
BEND, OR
Redmond Home Listed On National Historic Register

REDMOND, OR -- An old house in Redmond is now considered historic. The Norman and Frances Swanson House was built in 1966. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on June 6. Jason Allen, with the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, says the home is notable for...
REDMOND, OR
Bend Elks / West Coast League

THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME...AND SO TRUE FOR THE BEND ELKS, WHO RETURN TO VINCE GENNA STADIUM TONIGHT TO HOST THE SPRINGFIELD DRIFTERS. SPRINGFIELD IS A NEW EXPANSION TEAM IN THE WESTCOAST LEAGUE WHO GOT THE BEST OF THE ELKS IN LANE COUNTY A WEEK AGO IN A SERIES TAKING 2 OUT OF THREE GAMES.
BEND, OR
Juneteenth Celebration Planned This Weekend

BEND, OR -- Government offices will close Monday in observance of Juneteenth. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was declared in 1983. Deschutes Historical Museum Executive Director Kelly Cannon-Miller says Juneteenth honors the day the last American slaves were freed, on June 19, 1865, "The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect January 1, 1863. It took two-and-a-half years before the message of freedom really truly reached all of the United States. And the last place was Texas." She adds, "That moment when the United States Army reaches Galveston, Texas and reads aloud this proclamation that ‘you are now free’ to the 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Texas, that’s a really seminal moment."
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
Horse Racing

THE SUMMER HORSE RACING SEASON COMES OUT OF THE GATES WITH GRANTS PASS DOWNS HOSTING THE SUMMER MEET PRESENTED BY THE SOUTHERN OREGON HORSE RACING ASSOCIATION. THE FIRST OF 7 DATES BEGINS FATHERS DAY AT 1PM AT THE JOSEPHINE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. FOR RACING NEWS, SCHEDULE, POST TIMES, AND OFF-TRACK WAGERING...
PRINEVILLE, OR

