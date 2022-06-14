ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Don’t pick up folded dollar bills, authorities warn

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox29.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Tennessee have issued a warning against picking up folded dollar bills after one was found containing a substance that tested positive for fentanyl. The Perry County Sheriff's Department issued the warning on June 9 after they say two separate incidents of folded money found on the floor at a...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Former West Tennessee Healthcare Director sentenced to federal prison

A former director for West Tennessee Healthcare will spend over a year in federal prison for wire fraud. Sixty-two-year-old Melanie Haste, formerly of Trenton, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson federal court to 18 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested On Drug, Firearms Charges

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug and firearms charges after a search warrant was executed at his home. Cash and vehicles also were seized. Bond for Terry McCullough, age 77, was set at $70,000. Officers from the Paris Police Department, Henry County Sheriffs Office and the Metro...
PARIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Timothy Mayfield arrested following manhunt

Timothy Mayfield, 34, of Beech Bluff, was arrested Monday following a manhunt by US Marshals and the Chester County Sheriff’s Department. He faces charges of reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest by motor vehicle, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors, expired registration and violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, in connection with an incident in which he reportedly drug an officer with his vehicle at a high rate of speed, while the officer was attempting to arrest him. The incident is under investigation, no other information was available at press time.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Tennessee Court of Appeals issues opinions on four fuel terminal cases

The Tennessee Court of Appeals issued opinions on May 27 concerning four cases involving the proposed Burns fuel terminal, finding no violations of the Open Meetings Act. The four cases were heard on March 2, 2022, and involved cases filed against Dickson County by Turnbull Preservation Group, LLC, Jeff Lun, and Wayne Gray. Gray was the plaintiff in two of the four lawsuits.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Bruceton officers find cocaine, cash during traffic stop

Officer Dillon Crowe, the Bruceton Police Department’s newest officer, made his first arrest on cocaine-related charges during a May 26 traffic stop in Bruceton. BPD Sgt. Jordan Bailey was also involved with that arrest. According to Crowe’s report, he pulled over a white Ford Edge driven by Cartell McKeever...
BRUCETON, TN
franklinpdnews.com

Local scams and tips on avoiding them, from our friends at Age Well Middle Tennessee

Here are a few local scams making their way around Middle Tennessee that you need to be aware of. 1. Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a warning about a new scam circulating in the Davidson County area. According to the MNPD’s Fraud and Sex Crimes detectives, the scammers are spoofing a legitimate MNPD phone number and impersonating a police officer. They are calling potential victims telling them they will be placed on the sex offender registry unless they pay money. MNPD will NEVER call to solicit money for any reason.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
The Associated Press

Ahead of Ford plant, TSA returning to Tennessee airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal security screening is returning to a small West Tennessee airport, a needed upgrade as passenger traffic is expected to increase with new flights to Atlanta and a planned Ford Motor Co. electric truck factory coming to the region, officials said. The Transportation Security Administration...
MEMPHIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on June 16, 2022

Whereas, on the 28thday of December, 2018, by Deed of Trust of record in the Office of the Register for Chester County, Tennessee, in Record Book 441 page 63, Christopher Julian and Donna Julian, conveyed to H. McCall Wilson, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate, to secure the payment of a promissory note as described therein, and payable to The Bank of Fayette County, and.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
lindentn.org

Marsha Blackburn Visits Perry County

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Perry County officials and citizens on Friday, June 10, 2022, along with State Senator Ed Jackson, who is a Republican candidate in the reorganized 25th District, which includes Perry County. REVIEW photo by Kayla Parnell. U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn visited Perry County officials and citizens...
LINDEN, TN
thefulcrum.us

Broad but invisible voter suppression is taking place in Tennessee

Hart is a columnist for the Tennessee Lookout and the chief communications officer for Haywood County Schools. Opdycke is the president ofOpen Primaries, a national election reform organization. Modern voter suppression is typically understood as Jim Crow-adjacent laws designed to surgically limit the ability of people of color to cast...
TENNESSEE STATE
dicksonpost.com

Chappell’s Hometown Foods celebrates 60 years in business

Dickson resident Jack Chappell spent most of his life working in and loving the grocery business. After having worked for big grocery chains like Kroger and Piggly Wiggly, he opened his first grocery store in 1962. For Dickson County, Chappell’s is not only named Hometown, but one of the first thoughts residents have when they think of home.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
mcnewstn.com

Disease affecting cattle found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The state veterinarian is announcing the detection of Theileria orientalis Ikeda in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. Theileria is a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life. The affected herd in Maury County showed signs of illness and lethargy, and despite veterinary attention and antibiotic treatments, ultimately some animals died. Theileria is not a threat to human health. Humans cannot become sick from contact with affected cattle, and consuming meat from affected cattle is safe provided the meat has been cooked to an appropriate temperature. “The Asian long-horned tick is a common vector for this illness,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “Although we have not yet confirmed the presence of ALT in Maury County, we know it’s already taken hold in several other Tennessee counties and will continue to spread. Cattle producers should take steps to protect their herds.” Producers can minimize risk by keeping cattle out of wooded areas and keeping pastures mowed short, particularly pastures that border woods. Producers should also regularly inspect cattle for ticks, use varying types of acaricides (ear tags, pours, back rubbers, etc.), use a clean needle for every injection, and notify a veterinarian if cattle show signs of lethargy or illness. In partnership with the University of Tennessee and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Lab, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is collecting tick and blood samples from cattle to help identify the presence of the Asian long-horned tick and Theileria orientalis Ikeda in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

