ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Why Iowa’s wide receiver group will survive, and even thrive, after Charlie Jones’ departure

By Riley Donald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AQPiU_0gASBke600

Yeah, Charlie Jones left the Iowa Hawkeyes unexpectedly and went to Purdue. So what? It happened. It’s over. No point in crying over spilled milk. Time to move on from his contributions to the Hawkeyes and take a look at the receiver group that can, and will, pick up that slack.

As Hawk Central discussed , the receiver group really can be sorted into three groups. More or less, it is the known contributors of Keagan Johnson , Arland Bruce IV, and Nico Ragaini in one group. After that, we find a group that could best be described as having the talent and potential yet just awaiting the opportunity. That includes sophomores Brody Brecht and Diante Vines along with incoming freshman Jacob Bostick.

Last, but certainly not least, and even more so in Iowa, there are walk-ons that could blossom. That group includes Jackson Ritter, who has seen time, Kaden Wetjen, who chose Iowa over scholarship offers, Jack Johnson, and Alec Wick.

Johnson, Bruce IV, and Ragaini will continue their ways of being the main guys in the offense. Johnson and Bruce IV saw significant playing time as last season went on and that may have been the writing on the wall for Jones to depart.

He may have been passed up by those two. Ragaini has been a consistent receiver for Iowa the last three seasons. Combined, the three contributed 69 receptions for 767 yards and seven touchdown grabs in 2021 and those numbers should only increase. This group will be more than fine.

Brody Brecht and Diante Vines have the luxury of a year in Iowa’s system and an understanding of the playbook. As it’s very well known, experience is important regardless of position on a Kirk Ferentz team.

Vines was a sparkplug in the open spring practice as he reeled in a long touchdown from Alex Padilla. Vines could join Johnson and Bruce IV as the next young receiver to have his number relied upon.

Bostick joins Iowa as the only incoming scholarship wide receiver. That alone shows a lot about his talent and what the staff thinks he can bring to the table. In no world would it be surprising for one or multiple of these receivers to prove themselves and provide some significant outputs to the Hawkeyes’ offense.

Lastly, but certainly not least, is maybe my favorite group: the walk-ons. This group is not just a bunch of guys who were good in high school. There is serious talent here.

Starting with Jackson Ritter, he’s seen live action and even contributed. He is no stranger to the field and the staff’s trust in him with his experience could be relied on if anyone goes down or he steps up, which he is more than capable of.

Kaden Wetjen comes to Iowa from Iowa Western where he spent two years. He averaged 25 yards per catch. Yes, that is correct. Seriously, 25 yards per catch.

He has big-play ability and one would be naive to think he chose to join Iowa as a walk-on over scholarship offers from Central Arkansas, Southern Illinois, and others. Wetjen believes he can play at this level and as has been shown many times before, Iowa is a place where walk-ons come to be great.

Alec Wick and Jack Johnson round out the receiving group. Johnson redshirted last year after a high school career that saw him earn All-State honors. Wick also redshirted. His senior year saw him haul in 75 receptions for 1,401 yards and 16 touchdowns. These two aren’t any walk-ons. They can play.

So, yes, Charlie Jones did leave. But, there is every reason to believe this group doesn’t need to reload. The Iowa Hawkeyes receivers have rebuilt. Rebuilt themselves stronger, more experienced, and ready to take the next step in 2022.

List

Full list of the Iowa Hawkeyes' inductees into the College Football Hall of Fames

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19A1QD_0gASBke600

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes with two in 247Sports’ top 25 incoming Big Ten freshmen

The 2022 recruiting class for the Iowa Hawkeyes is packing some serious punch. The class that just arrived on campus is loaded with talent and features two individuals that could become household names quickly. Those two are Xavier Nwankpa and Aaron Graves. Nwankpa is a consensus five-star recruit that will come in at defensive back and compete for reps right away. Graves is a consensus four-star recruit fresh off of being named MaxPreps National Athlete of the year. The two of them have been placed in 247Sports’ top 50 Big Ten incoming freshmen list. The duo is not just in the top...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What type of challenge does the Iowa Hawkeyes’ nonconference football slate present?

Nonconference games are massive for a Big Ten team’s bowl hopes. With both teams knowing each other well and the fans bringing an extra layer of emotional charge, nearly every conference game is a tough one. There are no gimme games in the Big Ten. Teams in the conference usually take one of two approaches to their nonconference schedule. Either they throw in some big games to help boost their stock for a College Football Playoff push, or they throw in some games to give them a tune-up for the season. See Ohio State opening up their season at Notre Dame for...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports lists Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kris Murray as 2022-23 Big Ten Player of the Year candidate

The 2021-22 season was quite the year for Iowa basketball. Not only did they win the Big Ten Tournament championship, but they saw the emergence of star forward Keegan Murray. In 2022, we might see the emergence of another Murray into the conversation for Big Ten Player of the Year. Keegan Murray was sadly unable to make it three Hawkeyes in a row to win the award, somehow losing out to Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis. Murray at least was able to win Big Ten Tournament Player of the Year, but his younger brother Kris looks every bit of a contender to bring...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Transfer target Pete Nance set to visit UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are hoping to make one more addition to their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season. After missing out on Baylor’s Matthew Mayer, the Tar Heels have turned their focus to Northwestern’s Pete Nance who withdrew from the NBA draft and announced he was transferring. While Nance’s recruitment in the portal has been quiet, Inside Carolina is reporting that the Tar Heels will get a visit from Nance this week. Here is what IC wrote on the news reported by national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi: The 6-11 forward is expected to take an official visit...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan defender on Ohio State beating the Wolverines in Columbus, "we're not going to let that happen."

Inevitably, every year a reporter asks someone from Ohio State and Michigan about thoughts on The Game. And every year players will gladly oblige and give their biased opinion. Even though we’re still about six months from the Wolverines coming to Columbus, it’s never too early to start thinking about the greatest rivalry in all of sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Charlie Jones
Person
Alex Padilla
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators offer scholarship to standout 2025 QB, son of MMA legend

Arch Manning might be the quarterback with the famous last name in the class of 2023, but there’s another name out of the class of 2025 starting to attract a lot of attention because of his play and family. While the name doesn’t hold the same football prestige as Manning’s does, Davi Belfort, son of MMA legend Vitor Belfort, is emerging as one of the top quarterbacks in his class early on.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Steele releases college football preseason top 10

If you’re a diehard college football fan you’re probably familiar with the name Phil Steele. Steele produces what many, myself included, refer to as the annual bible of college football as his preview magazine is loaded with information based on both metrics and word of mouth. When Steele’s magazine hits the news stands you can tell that college football is officially nearing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices?

Iowa Republicans are heading into the general election hoping to hold onto their trifecta control in the Statehouse, as well as their U.S. congressional seats. Democrats are working to flip seats and retain Democratic incumbents like U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne. All of Iowa’s U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. […] The post Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#American Football#College Football#Hawk Central
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State names new baseball head coach

The search for a new head baseball coach at Ohio State is over. On Thursday, the athletic department announced the hiring of Bill Mosiello as the person to lead the Buckeye baseball program into the future. Mosiello comes with a highly regarded pedigree. He has an extensive career managing and...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pro Football Network names Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jestin Jacobs as 2023 NFL draft breakout candidate

The well-warranted hype around the Iowa Hawkeyes linebackers seems to be continuing to rise and garner more national attention prior to the 2022 college football season. After a myriad of accolades for Jack Campbell, the leader of the Hawkeyes’ defense, his comrade in the heart of the defense, Jestin Jacobs, is on the receiving end of the kudos this time. Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network has named Jacobs as part of his 2023 NFL draft breakout candidates among linebackers across the country. Cummings reiterates the unique and translatable skillset that Jacobs brings with him. Jacobs could be a perfect fit and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama 4-star OT Stanton Ramil includes Michigan State in top 8

Michigan State is one of eight schools still in the running for an elite offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 class. Stanton Ramil of Alabaster, Ala. announced on Tuesday that he is cutting the list of schools he’s considering to eight, and that includes the Spartans. Ramil’s list of top eight schools featured Michigan State, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson, Pitt, North Carolina, Penn State and Mississippi State.
ALABASTER, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports ranks the top 5 running back rooms, where does Wisconsin fall?

Wisconsin will have one of the best two-headed monsters in the country as Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen lead the Badgers’ running back room. It took a few games for Allen to find his footing, but when he did he was one of the best running backs in the country. As a freshman, the Fond Du Lac product racked up 1,268 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Despite his season-ending injury at Rutgers, Mellusi racked up 815 yards and five touchdowns after transferring from Clemson.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football becomes second offer for Bergen Catholic athlete Quincy Porter

Over the weekend, Rutgers football officially got involved with Quincy Porter, a talented underclassman at Bergen Catholic. The Scarlet Knights offered Porter, becoming his fourth offer from a Power Five program. For Porter, it was also his second offer from a Big Ten program. Michigan had previously offered the class of 2025 standout. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Porter projects as either a wide receiver or a safety at the next level. Porter tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on June 12. On the next day, he was offered by Boston College. Earlier in June, he was offered by Duke, making it two offers from the Big Ten and two offers from the ACC since May:   I am extremely grateful and blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University @GregSchiano @CoachShaw__ @CoachNunz @RFootball pic.twitter.com/ZooKaCAveN — Quincy Porter (@QuincyPorter18) June 13, 2022 It has been a busy week for Rutgers football as the program landed five commitments, all from outside of New Jersey. All five of the commitments this week for Rutgers football have come from outside of New Jersey. RelatedPeddie quarterback Frankie Farmer talks recruitment, recent Rutgers football camp The Scarlet Knights also offered several players from this weekend’s camp, including New York State athlete Zion Tracy.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy