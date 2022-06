Click here to read the full article. After announcing in a pre-taped interview that they would be going on a hiatus after a decade of non-stop success, the future of BTS is in a sort of limbo. A spokesperson for the group told Rolling Stone that “they are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.” Either way, Jin has been toying around with some ideas as to how to pass the time, including appearing on a variety show all on his own. In a recent interview...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO