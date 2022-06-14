FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat Again Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Storms are weakening now into the late night hours after some high gusts to 54 mph at Folly and 48 mph at the airport. More heat on the way for our Friday and Saturday. A better rain chance will arrive later Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain all possible. Storms should move offshore by late Friday evening or early nightime leading to mainly dry weather this weekend. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the heat again as temperatures should climb into the mid 90s with heat index values between 105° and 110° Friday afternoon. Behind the cold front that moves through Friday night, the humidity will begin to lower this weekend. Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday. The heat will return by the middle of next week with highs heading toward the upper 90s again.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO