Charleston, SC

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat Again Wednesday!

By Bill Walsh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More of the same weather continues as we move into the middle of the week. High pressure takes over again bringing excessive heat and mostly dry conditions for our Wednesday. Wednesday is a FIRST ALERT...

A brief break from the heat today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You will notice a more comfortable feel to the air today as the humidity continues to drop. With high pressure in control, expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. There’s a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm but most spots will stay dry. Temperatures climb into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before we heat back up for the middle of the week. Highs will be near 100 degrees on Wednesday, in the mid 90s on Thursday. However, it doesn’t appear that the humidity will be as oppressive as last week. Heat index values should remain below 105 degrees. A spotty afternoon storm can’t be ruled out each day, but many areas will stay dry.
CHARLESTON, SC
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches in effect for Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Watches for multiple Lowcountry counties Friday night. The warning includes Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton and Dorchester counties. It will last till 10:15 p.m. Meanwhile, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight.
CHARLESTON, SC
Not as hot tomorrow, but the 90s return next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front woll finally move offshore from the area tonight, leaving us more comfortable for the second half of the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s for Father’s Day with mostly dry conditions. The heat will return by the middle of next week with highs heading toward the upper 90s with heat index values near 105°. Highs on Wednesday could even be around 100! A spotty afternoon storm can’t be ruled out each day, but many areas will stay dry.
CHARLESTON, SC
FIRST ALERT: Evening Storms Possible... More Heat Saturday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dangerous heat continues into the evening hours as temperatures are slow to cool. A cold front is moving south as well bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Storms should move offshore by late this evening or early nighttime leading to mainly dry weather this weekend. Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the heat as temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 105° and 110° this afternoon. Behind the cold front that moves through tonight, the humidity will begin to lower this weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday. The heat will return by the middle of next week with highs heading toward the upper 90s with heat index values near 105°.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
FIRST ALERT: More Heat... More Storms... Friday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Storms are weakening now into the late night hours after some high gusts to 54 mph at Folly and 48 mph at the airport. More heat on the way for our Friday and Saturday. A better rain chance will arrive later Friday as a cold front moves into the area. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain all possible. Storms should move offshore by late Friday evening or early nightime leading to mainly dry weather this weekend. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for the heat again as temperatures should climb into the mid 90s with heat index values between 105° and 110° Friday afternoon. Behind the cold front that moves through Friday night, the humidity will begin to lower this weekend. Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 90s Saturday, upper 80s on Sunday. The heat will return by the middle of next week with highs heading toward the upper 90s again.
CHARLESTON, SC
FIRST ALERT: River Road back open after significant collision

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says River Road between Murraywood Road and Brownswood Road is back open Friday night. Earlier in the day, the road was closed for multiple hours because of a significant crash. There is no official word on any possible injuries related to...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston 9 ceremony set for Saturday, 15 years after deadly fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday will mark 15 years since nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives battling the Sofa Super Store fire. The Charleston Fire Department says they will honor them through a remembrance ceremony. Members of the fire service and the community are welcome to attend. It will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
Ceremony honors ‘Charleston 9′ fallen firefighters 15 years after fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston community remembered the nine city firefighters who died while battling a massive furniture store fire in West Ashley Saturday. The remembrance ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Charleston 9 Memorial Park, the site of the Sofa Super Store fire where the nine firefighters were killed.
CHARLESTON, SC
Man injured saving his dog from alligator attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a man was injured trying to help his dog get away from an alligator attack Friday afternoon. Crews responded to Lake Moultrie in Berkeley County around 3:00 p.m. SCDNR says the man was swimming in the lake...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
North Charleston Police to crack down on speeding, traffic issues

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As summer heats up, the North Charleston Police Department’s traffic unit is working to get people to slow down and drive carefully. Police say they have seen an uptick in speeding recently in the city, and they want to put a stop to it as well as collisions and deaths. During a traffic enforcement blitz in the Wescott area on Thursday, they had one message to everyone in the community, slow down.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston to consider making dog tethering illegal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is reviewing its animal cruelty rules and is expected to present new guidelines to the city council that, among other things, would make tethering illegal. Tethering is the practice of tying up an animal to restrict its ability to move. The exact...
CHARLESTON, SC
Battery battle back in Florida to earn point in 1-1 draw

St. Petersburg, Fla. – The Charleston Battery earned a point against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday in a 1-1 draw at Al Lang Stadium. Tampa Bay scored in the first half, but Charleston fought their way back into the game in the second half when Augustine Williams scored the equalizer.
CHARLESTON, SC
Officials stress importance of properly installed car seats

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is hosting a free car seat check Thursday. They say about 80% of car seats aren’t installed properly, and with car crashes being a main cause of death to children ages 1 to 12, it’s important for them to have the right car seat installed properly to protect them.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RiverDogs ride long ball to 6-3 win

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs hit a season-high three home runs on Saturday night, slugging their way to a 6-3 win over the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park. The RiverDogs remain two games behind the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the race for the first-half South Division title.
CHARLESTON, SC
North Charleston woman killed in Thursday night shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are working to identify the shooter who left a woman dead Thursday night in North Charleston. Police responded at approximately 9:38 p.m. to Chippendale Road for a possible shooting, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. An incident report states officers arrived to find a 33-year-old...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Deputies searching for teen missing for over a week

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on June 9. Mikenzii D. Seabrook is missing after she was last seen at her home in Hollywood. No foul play is expected, according to sheriff’s office...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Body of missing boater recovered from Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a boater that went missing June 14 was recovered June 15 in the Charleston Harbor. According to the Charleston Police Department, an elderly man was boating with friends in the Wappoo Cut when he decided to take a swim, but was swept away by the current.
Police investigating deadly crash on River Road involving dump truck

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person died, and several others were injured, in a crash involving a pickup truck and a dump truck on Johns Island. It happened on River Road near Murraywood Road around 12:50 on Friday. “A Kenworth dump truck collided with...
CHARLESTON, SC

