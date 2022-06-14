FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat Again Wednesday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - You will notice a more comfortable feel to the air today as the humidity continues to drop. With high pressure in control, expect plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. There’s a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm but most spots will stay dry. Temperatures climb into the low 90s Monday and Tuesday before we heat back up for the middle of the week. Highs will be near 100 degrees on Wednesday, in the mid 90s on Thursday. However, it doesn’t appear that the humidity will be as oppressive as last week. Heat index values should remain below 105 degrees. A spotty afternoon storm can’t be ruled out each day, but many areas will stay dry.
