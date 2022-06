BOSTON – The rising cost of everyday necessities has consumers restricting how they spend their money. That frustration can be felt at the gas pump, where in Massachusetts, the price per gallon surpassed $5.00."I think they're out of control," one driver told WBZ-TV. "We need gas. I need to get to work, so I don't know what else to do." AAA Northeast spokesman Mark Schieldrop said, "We've never seen prices this high." In turn, the stock market is taking a tumble – a hint that a recession could be looming, according to Boston College Economics Professor Peter Ireland, as the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO