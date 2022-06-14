ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

Outdoor picnic celebrates 135 years of service in Pratt

By News Staff
kiowacountysignal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peoples Bank celebrated 135 years of service on Friday with a special outdoor picnic lunch for the community at the corner of Third and Main streets last Friday in Pratt. Colorful canopies filled the blocked-off street providing shade for those...

Related
Hutch Post

Juneteenth activities continue in Hutchinson this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson non-profit is helping facilitate a Juneteenth Celebration here in the Salt City this weekend. "H.E.E.L.O. Inc is the Hutchinson Empowerment Engagement Leadership Organization," said founder Shontina Tipton. "I'm a native of Hutchinson and I'd been gone for some time. I came back to start a nonprofit. It's a nonprofit to work with the youth in the community. The nonprofit was already in conception about a year ago. It just kind of kicked of during Juneteenth celebration weekend. With H.E.E.L.O., we're going to be working with the youth. We've got several programs we're going to be working with. We've got a Stars and Stripes STEM program that we will be working with 4th to 12th graders, we have a Woodson principal's care to curriculum program, working K-12. We also started the Edward L. Tipton minority scholarship at Hutchinson Community College in honor of my father, Edward Tipton."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Sgt. Davis back on the job after motorcycle crash

November 15, 2021 is a day Jefferson Davis will never forget. That afternoon, Davis and a friend were cruising the highways of northern Barton County on motorcycles when Davis lost control of his bike and crashed into a ditch. The off-duty Great Bend Police Department sergeant suffered two skull fractures, a broken neck, broken ribs down his entire left side, a broken shoulder, ruptured spleen, and bleeding in the brain.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Legal contracts to come before city council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several legal contracts will come before the Hutchinson City Council at their meeting on Tuesday. The first of these is involving the lot for the new spec building from Salt City Investments LLC. The intent is to bring a new tenant or buyer to the Salt City Business Park to encourage development.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Woman killed in Pawnee County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 28-year-old Larned woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pawnee County early Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Courtney Towery was driving eastbound on K-156 when she drove off the road into a ditch, then overcorrected back onto the roadway and went left of center. Towery’s vehicle was struck by one driven by a 45-year-old Syracuse woman, killing Towery at the scene.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Hutch Post

Smallville Con brings movie actors to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the many cast members to grace 2022 Smallville Con this weekend at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is Jack O' Halloran. He played Non, the menacing but mute member of the trio of Kryptonian supervillains in the first two Superman movies. "It's like an immortal...
Great Bend Post

Day 2, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 2 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Growers across the southern tier of Kansas are off and cutting. Early indications continue to show lower than average yields,...
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider from Lindsborg was hurt in a motorcycle crash which happened as vehicles were passing a sheriff deputy conducting a traffic stop in south central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry headed south on K-14 Highway passed a stationary Rice County Sheriff’s vehicle on a traffic stop. The car entered the northbound lane to pass the patrol vehicle. The car and an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle sideswiped one another.
RICE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
SALINA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Western Kansas mom, 4-year-old daughter found dead

SPEARVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A western Kansas woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found dead on Thursday, and the woman’s boyfriend is in custody, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Ford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in Spearville Wednesday afternoon, where a man reported his girlfriend,...
SPEARVILLE, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (6-15)

BOOKED: Leonal Lira on Barton County District Court warrant for Failure to appear, no bond set. BOOKED: Jaz Leech on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,052 cash only. RELEASED: Gerardo Castillo on Barton County District Court case for Ignition Interlock, No Drivers License,...
BARTON COUNTY, KS

