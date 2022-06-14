ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago police release surveillance video of Kierra Coles, pregnant postal worker missing since 2018

By Diane Pathieu
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Kierra Coles has been missing since 2018 and Tuesday, Chicago police released video showing some of the pregnant postal worker's final moments before her disappearance.

"We just want Kierra brought home safe," Karen Phillips, Kierra's mother, said.

Kierra Coles has been missing since October 2, 2018, when she was 26 years old.

Chicago police Tuesday released some of the last images of her before she vanished.

Kierra Coles missing for nearly 3 years, but family still looking for answers

"At approximately 10:43 p.m., Kierra Coles was seen on surveillance video making two ATM withdrawals at a business in the 8600-block of South Cottage Grove," CPD Homicide Lieutenant William Svilar said. "Kierra, postal worker, who was three months pregnant, exited the business three minutes later. These are the last recorded images of Kierra."

"It was just days of searching and passing out flyers and praying," Phillips said.

After searching through hours of video, police put together a timeline of her disappearance.

RELATED: US Postal Service employee, 26, who was pregnant, missing from South Side for one week

"During the course of that night, Kierra entered her residence in the 8100-block of South Vernon," Lieutenant Svilar said. "A man who police identified as a person of interest also arrived and entered the residence. Kierra and the man later got into her car and drove off with Kierra in the driver's seat."

Minutes later, Kierra was seen on the surveillance video using the ATM.

Police said less than an hour later, that same vehicle was seen parking in another area of the city. The person of interest gets out of the passenger side of the car, but no one exited the driver's side.

"The next day, the person of interest is seen parking Kierra's vehicle near her residence before entering the building and exiting with unknown items," Svilar said.

The man was then seen driving off in his vehicle parked on the street overnight.

When he was questioned, police said he gave varying accounts of the last time he saw her.

Moms of missing Black women gather in Loop to ensure cases are not forgotten: 'Our babies are gone'

Police interviewed her family, friends, searched her apartment, personal belongings, vehicle and social media pages and still nothing.

Her family just wants her back- and are pleading with anyone that has any information.

"I would love to see her with her child, Karen Phillips, Kierra's mother, said. "She is such a mothering person."

While initial surveillance video released by CPD was not Coles, investigators and Coles' family hope everyone will stop to check out these new images to try and close this cold case.

"If you know something say something this has been going on too long I just hope that anybody out there who knows something have a heart and finally call In," Phillips said.

Tuesday afternoon, community organizers prepared for the fifth annual march We Walk for Her at 5 p.m. at 35th Street and King Drive. The purpose of the event is to bring to attention to all the unsolved cases of missing women and girls of color.

"What's most important is Kierra Coles case and every cold case gets the attention it deserves in Black and Brown communities," Tanisha Williams, Kenwood Oakland Community Organization, said.

Coles was a letter carrier. She would be a mother of a young child now.

"I can't let her down," Phillips said. "I have to do all that I can to bring her and her child home safe."

Coles' mother said the painful void remains for their family but hopes someone with information will ease their suffering.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at cpdtip.com.

Deeman
4d ago

it took 4 yrs to post this?? WOW! Chicago's cops are something else. I hope she is safe, but I doubt it.

