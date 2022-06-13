ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

There was a period during his six seasons with the Minn…

 3 days ago

There was a period during his six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves that his competitive spirit was in question. Wiggins possessed athleticism, a quick first step and the ability to...

CBS Minnesota

Minnesota high school golf season ends in stunning fashion

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title."They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title."I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting...
EDINA, MN
On3.com

Clemson officially hires Erik Bakich away from Michigan baseball

It’s official — Michigan is in search of a new baseball coach. Clemson announced Thursday it hired Erik Bakich away from the Wolverines to replace Monte Lee, fired after two seasons missing the NCAA Tournament. Apparently, the Tigers weren’t the only ones he was flirting with, either. From...
CLEMSON, SC
1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell’s Nemanich Not Surprised By State Tourney Run

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team is back at the state tournament this season after running the table to win the Section 8-4-A title last week. The Sabres were the #6 seed in the tournament. Sartell head baseball coach Jerome Nemanich joined me on WJON today. He says he wasn't surprised by their run through the playoffs and says they have 6 starters who played on last year's teams who've returned to contribute this season.
SARTELL, MN

