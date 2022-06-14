Rare Grizzly Sighting Near Salmon
SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A grizzly bear was caught on trail cam in mid-May near Salmon, an area where the bears are not typically seen. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirmed the bear in the...newstalk870.am
SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A grizzly bear was caught on trail cam in mid-May near Salmon, an area where the bears are not typically seen. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game confirmed the bear in the...newstalk870.am
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0