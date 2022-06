For the first time, new research is attempting to delve into exactly how many people have had Lyme disease, and it could be over 14% of the world's population. The study, published in BMJ Global Health on Monday, is based on 89 studies of the tick-borne illness, and it's the first to measure on a global scale antibodies to the bacteria that cause Lyme disease, Dr. Peter Krause, a senior research scientist at the Yale School of Public Health not involved in the study, told NBC News.

