ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arco, ID

What’s With All These Giant Numbers on Rocks in Arco Idaho?

By Nikki West
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The gem state is perfect for road trips, and staycations. There is so much to see and explore from awe inspiring natural views to vast lakes and rivers, deep canyons, vast farmlands, strange and interesting museums and all the extra wow factor that Idaho shells out. Arco Idaho is...

liteonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
kmvt

Reading with Drag event fully canceled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being partially canceled earlier this week, this weekend’s reading with drag event has now been fully canceled. In a Facebook post, the event’s organizers said the cancellation came as a result of two of its performers testing positive for COVID. They...
TWIN FALLS, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive as high wind will create reduced visibilities from blowing dust and light high profile vehicles could get blown over especially with direct cross winds areas like I-86 and I-84. Boating will be hazardous due to high waves from strong winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 57 mph. * WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River, Lower Snake Plain and the Arco desert, including I-86, I-84, Pocatello, Burley, Blackfoot, Malta, Inkom, Downey, Craters of the Moon, INL, Mudlake, and American Falls. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect reduced visibilities for blowing dust as well.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

One of two men tied to Cold Creek Fire is sentenced; another still missing

AMERICAN FALLS — A Wyoming man found guilty of starting a fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes has been sentenced to probation. Brandon Donato Frias, 23, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for the misdemeanor charge of setting a fire to wildland, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fees and fines.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy