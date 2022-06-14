Monday’s Area Scoreboard: BG Softball Wins 4th in a Row, Algona Softball Edges Clear Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flood Warning for Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties. Flood Warning National Weather Service Des Moines IA 657 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas and Story. In west central Iowa, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported previous heavy rain produced flooding along Eagle Ave near 310th Street. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of Boone County overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ames, Boone, Perry, Jefferson, Ogden, Woodward, Boone Speedway, Iowa State Center, Grand Junction, Kelley, Rippey, Dawson, Bouton, Luther, Fraser, Beaver, Berkley, Ledges State Park, Boone Municipal Airport and Perry Municipal Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

BOONE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO