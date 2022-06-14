ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Monday’s Area Scoreboard: BG Softball Wins 4th in a Row, Algona Softball Edges Clear Lake

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW: Jett Neuberger 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K. W: Caydin Anderson 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K. L: Mitch Stevens 4 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1...

KIMT

Investigation underway related to the West Hancock school district

BRITT, Iowa – Police say they’ve conducted a search as part of an investigation related to the West Hancock Community School District. The Britt Police Department says a home in the 300 block of Main Avenue South was searched Tuesday in relation to the conduct of someone while they were employed by the school district.
BRITT, IA
KIMT

Swimming not advised at beach in Clear Lake and Ventura

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says swimming is not currently recommended at McIntosh Woods Beach in Clear Lake and Ventura. The DNR’s water quality monitoring program says test results from the beach exceed the Algal toxin action level. Swimming is also not...
yourfortdodge.com

Sunday Accident in Algona Results in Fatality of Algona Man

(Alpha Media- Brooke Bickford) A 26 year old Algona man was killed Sunday night in Palo Alto County after the driver of another vehicle crossed the centerline. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at a little after 10:00 pm, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Landon Schiek of Algona was hit nearly head on after the vehicle driven by 45 year old Brian Freeman of Garner failed to follow a curve on Highway 18 and crossed the centerline.
ALGONA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Iowa Gallivant Returns to Storm Lake

(story by Dana Larsen...pictured above...JayJay Goodvin and daughter Gigi followed the “T-bone Trail” to Storm Lake’s Plaza Mexico Wednesday) The jovial Iowa Gallivant speaks of two-lane county roads with reverence, and the mom and pop diners with almost a spiritual zeal. Since 2014, he’s been criss-crossing the...
KIMT

Peak energy alert issued for North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

KIMT-TV 3 – A peak energy alert has been issued by six utilities in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative in Albert Lea, MiEnergy Cooperative in Rushford, People’s Energy Cooperative in Oronoco, and Heartland Power Cooperative in St. Ansgar are asking members to reduce use of electricity between 2 and 6 pm. Members enrolled in the Dual Fuel or Water Heater Energy Management Programs will be affected from approximately 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. this evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Emergency alert system changing in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A new alert system is coming for Cerro Gordo County, Mason City, Clear Lake, and Ventura. Those local governments are switching from CodeRED to Alert Iowa, a statewide emergency notification system that will send alerts to residents when emergencies occur or when we need to share important safety information. Cerro Gordo County says the system will provide better communication of emergency information directly to citizens via voice call, text message, email, and social media. The system has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages and will let residents choose what alerts they receive and how they receive them.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
kwbg.com

Weather Service Issues Flood Warning, Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued a Flood Warning for Boone, Dallas, Greene and Story Counties. Flood Warning National Weather Service Des Moines IA 657 AM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following counties, in central Iowa, Boone, Dallas and Story. In west central Iowa, Greene. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 651 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported previous heavy rain produced flooding along Eagle Ave near 310th Street. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen across much of Boone County overnight. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ames, Boone, Perry, Jefferson, Ogden, Woodward, Boone Speedway, Iowa State Center, Grand Junction, Kelley, Rippey, Dawson, Bouton, Luther, Fraser, Beaver, Berkley, Ledges State Park, Boone Municipal Airport and Perry Municipal Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
BOONE, IA
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

The Library checks in to Iowa Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame

Pictures taken at the Mason City Library had all original members (L-R) in the two chairs is Mark Goslin, Mike Watts, John Tyler on the floor, Jim Thornton in back left, John Lake on the floor in front of fireplace, Elwood Zipse in chair, Jim Linahon on far right chair with Jeff Dahlstrom in back on right. -Photo submitted by Jim Thornton.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
algonaradio.com

School Fees to Remain the Same for ACSD

–The Algona School Board approved keeping all fees the same for the upcoming 2022-2023 school-year during their meeting on Monday. Superintendent Joe Carter made the recommendation to the board, and talked about the reasoning behind the plan. Lunch will cost K-4 students $2.70 a day, while grades 5-8 will pay...
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

St. Ansgar woman sentenced for meth in Bremer County

WAVERLY, Iowa – Dealing drugs means a deferred judgment and a hefty fine for a Mitchell County woman. Samantha Deanne Potter, 31 of St. Ansgar and formerly of Lyle, Minnesota, has pleaded guilty in Bremer County District Court to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
algonaradio.com

Algona Man Killed in Sunday Crash near Cylinder

–An Algona man was killed and a Garner man was seriously injured following a 2-vehicle accident near Cylinder late Sunday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 45-year-old Brian M. Freeman of Garner was westbound on HWY 18 in a 2011 Chevy Silverado just after 10 PM Sunday. As Freeman was approaching a slight right-hand curve just east of Cylinder, his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2006 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 26-year-old Landon Schiek of Algona.
CYLINDER, IA
kicdam.com

Area Supervisors Make Primary Election Results Official

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It has been a week since Iowa voters went to the polls for the Mid-Term Primary Election and today many area Boards of Supervisors did their canvass to make the results official. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke told the board there were were no major changes...
CLAY COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After 2,000 Gallons of Diesel Stolen in Webster Co.

(Webster County, Iowa) -- An investigation is underway after about 2,000 gallons of diesel were stolen from a construction site in Moorland in Webster County. Webster County Chief Deputy Derek Christie says so far, no suspects have been identified. Christie says the amount stolen is worth around $10,000. The Webster County Sheriff's Office recommends construction site, farmers, or anyone else with large fuel tanks or large machinery take precautions to secure that equipment. Anyone with information on the diesel theft in Moorland is asked to contact the Webster County Sheriff's Office at (515)273-2323.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Iowa Sheriff's Deputy killed in crash with combine Tuesday

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A Sheriff's Deputy in Freemont County, which is in the southwest corner of Iowa, was killed in a crash with a combine on Tuesday afternoon. The Freemont County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Austin "Melvin" Richardson died in the crash that happened on Highway 275 near 260th St. 12:35 p.m.
We Are Iowa

Overnight storms cause damage, flooding concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong thunderstorms moved across Iowa late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, bringing heavy rain, thunder, lightning, large hail and damaging winds to several areas. Intense wind gusts caused damage to trees and even a few homes and buildings in Hardin County, especially near Eldora...
DES MOINES, IA

