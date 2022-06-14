ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cylinder, IA

Algona Man Killed in Sunday Crash near Cylinder

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article–An Algona man was killed and a Garner man was seriously injured following a 2-vehicle accident near Cylinder late Sunday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 45-year-old Brian M. Freeman of Garner was...

Landon Shiek, 26, of Algona Formerly of Emmetsburg

Services for 26 year old Landon Schiek (Sheek) of Algona, formerly of Emmetsburg will be Monday, June 20th, at 10:30 A.M. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-7 p.m. with a Parish Vigil Service to follow all at the funeral home.
EMMETSBURG, IA

