Ryanair's Portuguese Cabin Staff to Strike for Three Days in Late June, Union Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISBON (Reuters) - Ryanair's Portuguese cabin staff will go on strike for three days in late June, Portugal's union of civil aviation personnel SNPVAC said on Tuesday. The workers, demanding compliance with Portuguese law...

