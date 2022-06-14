Ryanair's Portuguese Cabin Staff to Strike for Three Days in Late June, Union Says

Around 10,000 travellers booked with easyJet have had their flights cancelled on Monday.Britain’s biggest budget airline has grounded at least 44 flights to and from its main base, London Gatwick.Three round-trips to Milan Malpensa have been axed, along with the day’s only flights to Palermo in Sicily and Olbia in Sardinia.Two longer-range flights to Hurghada in Egypt are grounded: one from Gatwick, the other from Manchester. These round trips are around 5,000 miles, with few alternatives available for passengers stranded in the Red Sea resort.From Bristol, three return flights are cancelled: to Belfast International, Copenhagen and Edinburgh.Luton airport’s links...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO