ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Point, OH

Commercial Point Homeowners Suffer Storm Damage to Home

By Jeremy Newman
sciotopost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial Point -A couple in Northern Pickaway County suffered some serious storm damage overnight. The Storm caused moderate damage to homeowners Wade and Lisa Swickard on Front St. The storm woke them up around 1 am and they realized the electricity went out. At the time they didn’t...

www.sciotopost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

EF1 Tornado Confirmed in Morrow County

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Morrow County on Monday at 11:22 pm. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 7 minutes with winds reaching 105 MPH. No injuries were reported.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Storm damage reported in Marion, Morrow counties

MARION — A strong early summer storm brought rain, lightning, and high winds through Marion and Morrow counties Monday night. Downed power lines and fallen trees are being reported in both counties, according to sources. Damage in Marion along the Vernon Heights Boulevard area was extensive. Other parts of...
MARION, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

City provides storm clean-up guidance, safety tips

Storms packing significant winds and rains rolled through the city of Bellefontaine during the early hours of Tuesday morning, causing moderate and widespread damage. The city is aware of numerous limbs and debris down throughout the area. The Bellefontaine Police Department began receiving reports of damage around midnight, and crews from various city departments responded at that time to begin clearing streets.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pickaway County, OH
Government
County
Pickaway County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Commercial Point, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3-minute tornado hit central Ohio on Monday: National Weather Service

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Monday’s storms that later racked central Ohio with power outages also brought a tornado. The now-confirmed tornado, ranked as an EF1, lasted for just three minutes with touchdown at 7:08 p.m a mile southwest of Kincaid Springs. The tornado dissipated around 7:11, after traveling […]
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – AEP Says Outages to Continue into Thursday

Columbus – Some AEP customers that are without power since the storm may be without power until Thursday according to the power company. “Our electrical system was impacted by the severe storms last night, which knocked out some of our large transmission lines. Combined with impacts from the heat today, some of the remaining lines were overloaded and we have been forced to take customers offline throughout this afternoon and this evening to protect the system. Those outages occurred in the general areas marked by red circles on this map. The yellow circle is another area that could potentially be affected. While progress continues to be made we recommend all customers in these areas make necessary accommodations due to the extreme heat for their safety and well-being,” said AEP.
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Storms and power outages

Storms that moved through the area late last night and through the early morning hours produced heavy rain, high winds, and downed trees. There are also reports of numerous areas that are without power now.......In Pike County, there are over 2,000 customers at last check that are without electricity, and close to a 1000 in Ross County. No word as to when all power will be restored, According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, there are trees down across the county, particularly in the areas of SR-41, SR-772, and Owl Creek Road. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the county. A Tornado Warning was issued in Pike County Monday evening. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office reported that funnel clouds were seen by first responders and weather spotters in Chillicothe. With the severe weather moving off, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for our throughout the day, with the temperature to hit the mid 90's and the heat index going as high as 110 today.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front St#Scioto Twp Fire Dept#South Central Power
spectrumnews1.com

NWS confirms four tornadoes from Monday night's storms

OHIO — The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-1 tornadoes touched down amongst the severe storms earlier this week in Ohio. The National Weather Service conducted a storm damage survey in conjunction with Emergency Management Officials in Richland, Ashland and Pike Counties. The EF-1 tornado touched down three miles...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Three...or More...Solar Projects in Ross County

We have seen a boom in solar projects in Ross County. This week, the Ross County Commissioners were asked to accept a slight adjustment in the layout of one under construction north of Kennworth, and Kevin Coleman was there. The "Salt City Solar" project is under way on both sides...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Power outages across area

AEP Ohio reports that many customers impacted by widespread power outages may not have their electricity restored until late tomorrow or even early Friday. Locally, there are still some 2000 customers who are without power, mostly across southern Ross County and into Pike County. The energy company blames the situation on a combination of Monday night's storms and a system overload due to the extreme heat. Company officials report that power to those in Chillicothe affected should be back no later than noon Friday, and Hillsboro by the end of the day today. AEP says they've been forced to intentionally take some customers offline to protect the system and reduce the risk of longer widespread outages. For the latest updates, click on this link: AEPOhio.com/OutageMap.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

City of Marion Announces Juneteenth Department and Office Closings

Offices in Marion City Hall will be closed on Monday, June 20, 2022 in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day (“Juneteenth”). Legislation established “Juneteenth” as a federal holiday in June 2021; therefore, many of the City’s departments will be observing this day beginning in 2022. Due to the holiday falling on Sunday, June 19, the federally observed holiday will occur on Monday, June 20.
MARION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC4 Columbus

Two firefighters stable after Dublin apartment fire

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two firefighters are being treated for heat exposure after battling a fire at a Dublin apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffrey Geitter, the fire was reported at a 20-unit apartment building on Dublin Arbor Lane at approximately 2 p.m. Because of the hot weather, […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three-alarm fire in northwest Columbus

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Two firefighters are being treated for heat exposure after battling a fire at a Dublin apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. https://nbc4i.co/3O1sx55.
DUBLIN, OH
sunny95.com

Downtown freeway exit closing for 2 years

COLUMBUS – The latest change to downtown Columbus traffic patterns as a result of the huge Downtown Ramp-Up Project means the closure of an exit ramp this week. The off ramp from I-70 eastbound to Front Street will close permanently on Friday so crews can construct a new exit ramp, according to Ohio Department of Transportation officials.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy