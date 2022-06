MILPITAS – Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who assaulted a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus driver last month.The assailant is described as a man standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair, weighing 160 pounds, and had a mustache with long facial chin hair. The VTA on Wednesday released photos of the suspect. On May 25 shortly before 6 p.m. at the Milpitas Transit Center, authorities said the VTA driver stepped off the bus for his break when he was knocked to the ground by the alleged attacker. The driver suffered...

MILPITAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO