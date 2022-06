Rendering of West LA VA Buildings 156 & 157. Credit: Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved the release of up to $163 million of funding that would pay for the construction of affordable and permanent housing in three areas of the county: the West Los Angeles VA Campus, unincorporated Florence Firestone and the City of Alhambra as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. This plan would create 407 homes and over half of those homes would be set aside for people in the county who are unhoused. The vote was unanimous.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO