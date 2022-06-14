ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It helps to have competition': Harry Kane lauds the arrival of Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland to the Premier League as he admits that his hunt for the golden boot will be made tougher by the two players next season

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Harry Kane has said he looks forward to the increased competition for the golden boot that new arrivals Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland will bring next season.

Liverpool and Manchester City moved early in the market this summer to secure new forwards, with Nunez joining Jurgen Klopp's side with Haaland going to the champions.

Kane after enduring a tough start to last season could not make up the ground on Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Son Heung-min and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35OiIi_0gAQ0gte00
Harry Kane has admitted that competition for the Premier League golden boot drives him on 

Speaking to Sky Sports, Kane admitted it was always 'tough' winning the golden boot and relished the challenge every season.

He said: 'The battle for the Golden Boot is always tough.'

'The Premier League has produced some top strikers around the world for a number of years,' he added.

'Every season I’ve been playing, it has always been a tough battle to win that Golden Boot and it’s no different.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32otFo_0gAQ0gte00
Harry Kane will be hoping to hit the ground running under manager Antonio Conte next season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsFPb_0gAQ0gte00
Harry Kane's Tottenham team-mate shared last season's award with Mohamed Salah 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rw5dv_0gAQ0gte00
The Tottenham forwards will look to challenge once again for the award next season 

Kane went on to say that it 'helped' him as a player to have good forwards playing in the Premier League as it drove him on to be a 'better' player.

He said: 'You expect the top strikers to want to play in the Premier League and with those two new signings, it’s going to be the case.'

'It helps me as a player, it helps to have good competition, it drives me to get better and, for sure, I look forward to the challenge,' he added.

'I try to focus on myself to begin with. Going into any season, I have things I want to achieve and goals I want to reach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aaiyc_0gAQ0gte00
Liverpool have smashed their transfer record after sealing the £85m signing of striker Nunez

'I try not to focus too much on other players. I can’t control what they do but what I’ll do is to continue to work hard and improve.'

Meanwhile, Kane recently spoke of the enormous strides him and his England team-mates have made as they gear up for their final Nations League clash against Hungary with games fast running out before the start of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

‘If you look at where we were in 2016 compared to now, we’ve made massive improvements and strides,’ said Kane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vpJv_0gAQ0gte00
Erling Haaland is likely to challenge for the golden boot award after his £51m arrival at Manchester City 

‘We’ve knocked down a lot of hurdles in major tournaments by doing stuff an England team hasn’t done for a long time. Of course, we haven’t won anything yet, but we’re knocking on the door,' he added.

‘Being an England player you’re always going to have criticism when you don’t win for a couple of games and that’s part and parcel of it.

‘But within this squad and the staff and manager, we have a bigger vision of where we want to go. The World Cup is the most important thing for us this year.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7Zlv_0gAQ0gte00
The Egyptian Mohamed Salah is likely to be one of those near the top of the scoring charts 

PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
WORLD
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Person
Person
Person
GOLF
WORLD
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Tottenham Hotspur
RUGBY
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
Soccer
Daily Mail

Stuart Broad has vowed to make his fire-ravaged pub a 'special' place again after the Tap & Run has its 'windows blown out' in Upper Broughton

Stuart Broad has vowed to make his fire-ravaged pub a special place again. The England paceman was woken early on the second morning of the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge by his co-owner and former team-mate Harry Gurney, with the news that the Tap & Run — a dozen miles away in Upper Broughton — was ablaze and being tackled by eight fire crews. The fire has been confirmed to be accidental.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'It felt like wearing an invisible neck brace': The Mail on Sunday travels to Silverstone to experience the impact of g-force on the body after Lewis Hamilton's claims he has 'shrunk an inch'

Lewis Hamilton claims he has shrunk an inch. He’s getting more headaches than usual. After his race in Baku, the seven-time world champion clambered out of his Mercedes car so tentatively it looked like he may collapse like a discarded marionette. All of this due to the effects of...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury can eclipse Dillian Whyte bout by fighting Joe Joyce at Wembley in early October, says Bob Arum... and the promoter pledges to 'do the best I can' to ensure the Gypsy King then faces Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk in a huge showdown in the UK

Tyson Fury will fight again before the end of 2022 and could face Joe Joyce at Wembley in early October ahead of a bout with Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk in the UK, says Bob Arum. Heavyweight king Fury's US promoter has claimed that the WBC champion will eclipse his...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Amnesty International blasts David Beckham over World Cup promo video which heaps praise on host nation Qatar but ignores its appalling human rights record

Amnesty International has renewed its criticism of David Beckham after the former England footballer heaped praise on Qatar but ignored its appalling human rights record during an interview to promote the World Cup. Quizzed by friend and former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville as they strolled through Qatar’s capital Doha,...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Controversy magnet Nick Kyrgios tells ball boy to 'run properly' in bizarre outburst as his great run of grass court form ends in loss that will see him go into Wimbledon unseeded

Outspoken star Nick Kyrgios has told a ball boy to correct his running style after the young man supposedly put him off his game at the Halle Open in Germany on Saturday. Kyrgios went down 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 to Polish world No.12 Hubert Hurkacz, and the match featured some of the highlight reel drama tennis fans have become accustomed too when he takes to the court.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

