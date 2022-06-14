Manchester United report: Leipzig slap huge price tag on United and Arsenal target

Manchester United and Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku won’t leave RB Leipzig this summer for less than a nine-figure sum, say reports.

The France international set the Bundesliga alight in 2021/22, scoring 20 goals and providing 14 assists.

That form attracted the attention of United, Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG, but the Independent reports that Leipzig won’t sell for less than £100 million.

(Image credit: PA)

Nkunku would prefer to stay for another season with the German club, where he has a contract until 2024.

Liverpool’s imminent capture of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez will end their interest, but could see United switch their focus to Nkunku after missing out on the Uruguayan.

PSG and Arsenal are ready to match the £100m demands, but United are unlikely to follow suit, as their budget before sales is £120m and strengthening the midfield remains the priority.

(Image credit: PA)

Nkunku could also extend his contract with Leipzig, and a new deal would include a release clause.

The 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga side in July 2019 from PSG and has thrived since moving to a central striker role.

He enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2021/22, hitting 35 goals in all competitions and setting up another 19.

That form has seen Nkunku break into the France team too ahead of the World Cup, as he has featured in each of Les Bleus’ last six games.

