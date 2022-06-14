ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United report: Leipzig slap huge price tag on United and Arsenal target

By Alasdair Mackenzie
 2 days ago

Manchester United and Arsenal target Christopher Nkunku won’t leave RB Leipzig this summer for less than a nine-figure sum, say reports.

The France international set the Bundesliga alight in 2021/22, scoring 20 goals and providing 14 assists.

That form attracted the attention of United, Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG, but the Independent reports that Leipzig won’t sell for less than £100 million.

Nkunku would prefer to stay for another season with the German club, where he has a contract until 2024.

Liverpool’s imminent capture of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez will end their interest, but could see United switch their focus to Nkunku after missing out on the Uruguayan.

PSG and Arsenal are ready to match the £100m demands, but United are unlikely to follow suit, as their budget before sales is £120m and strengthening the midfield remains the priority.

Nkunku could also extend his contract with Leipzig, and a new deal would include a release clause.

The 24-year-old joined the Bundesliga side in July 2019 from PSG and has thrived since moving to a central striker role.

He enjoyed the most prolific season of his career in 2021/22, hitting 35 goals in all competitions and setting up another 19.

That form has seen Nkunku break into the France team too ahead of the World Cup, as he has featured in each of Les Bleus’ last six games.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season , while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image .

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m , while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar . Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked , while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic .

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford , who is out of contract following the end of the season.

