Free Guttenberg Farmer’s Market This Afternoon

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Solving a major difficulty for people seeking affordable housing in Newark, Mayor Ras J. Baraka launched a housing locator site, NewarkHousingSearch.com on June 16, which enables prospective tenants to find affordable housing in the City of Newark, completely free of charge through detailed listings. The site offers users the ability to search listings along a variety of potential details including photographs, size and type of bedrooms, rental costs, eligibility requirements, special needs, neighborhood, ward, seniors only, distance from public transportation, on-site amenities, neighborhood services such as hospitals and schools and other useful information. Property listings are shown on a map as well as by address.
