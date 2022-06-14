ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

Free Guttenberg Farmer’s Market This Afternoon

By Jeffrey Henig
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto Credit: Guttenbergnj.org Guttenberg Mayor Wayne Zitt and Housing Authority Executive Director Ruddys Andrade have announced that...

BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen moves to amend parade regulations

North Bergen is thinking about amending its regulations regarding parades. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the North Bergen Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance at its June 8 meeting that would do so. According to the ordinance, a parade is defined as an assemblage of 25 or more...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Government
East Orange DPW employees gain their commercial driver’s licenses

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Department of Public Works employees Kenneth Lewis, Omar Madison, Scott Taylor and Swan Larone each earned their commercial driver’s licenses, a much sought-after credential that will provide them with opportunities to enhance both their skills and employability. Photos Courtesy of East Orange...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New website helps renters find affordable housing in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka launched Thursday a housing locator site that makes it easier for prospective tenants to find affordable housing. According to Baraka’s office, NewarkHousingSearch.com has been envisioned by the mayor even before the pandemic and its implementation is one of his five-year housing goals. Site users can view […]
NEWARK, NJ
Corrado’s Market Bagged Up To Go

BRICK – Workers could be seen this week taking down the Corrado’s sign on the front of the building where plans to open the food retailer were years in the making. “Corrado’s didn’t pay their rent,” said Mayor John G. Ducey. “They bought a liquor license and they have a lot of money invested in this place, but apparently not as much money as we thought.”
BRICK, NJ
Amid soaring apartment lease costs, does NJ have rent control?

TRENTON – Rents, like seemingly everything else, have been spiking lately in New Jersey. The June 2022 monthly report from Rent.com published Wednesday shows the average rent price in the state has increased by 36% over the past year to $2,414 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and by 42% to $2,981 for a two-bedroom unit. Both are about 3% bigger than what was reported a month earlier.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Anthony Vainieri Succeeds Amy DeGise As HCDO Chairperson

County Commission Chair Anthony Vainieri was elected as the new Chairman of the Hudson County Democratic Organization on Tuesday night in a vote of the county’s 900 elected committee members at County Prep High School in Jersey City. Chairman Vainieri succeeds Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise. Joining Vainieri is...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
177 mixed-income apartments available at 52-story Hudson Yards rental, from $1,399/month

Lyra, under construction in Hudson Yards. 2021. © Ondel Hylton. A housing lottery opened this week for 177 mixed-income units at a new residential skyscraper in Manhattan. Located at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards, Lyra offers its residents thoughtfully crafted apartments and an unparalleled collection of amenities. New Yorkers earning 70 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $47,966 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,399/month studios to $3,397/month two-bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoboken Councilman Cohen’s Latest Newsletter Addresses Shop-Rite Park, Nixle & Stevens Sports Venues

Happy Juneteenth! Here is an update on the latest happenings in Hoboken. Thanks to Shop-Rite for working with me, the Department of Environmental Services, and Councilmember Emily Jabbour in an ongoing dialogue over the last few years addressing concerns to better maintain its property. In response to our engagement, the City has added additional municipal waste receptacles in the neighborhood and Shop-Rite’s property managers have modified their daily maintenance schedules, reduced using paper circulars on-site, and regularly deployed staff to collect trash and blown debris on its grounds.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Mayor Baraka Launches NewarkHousingSearch.com To Enable People To Find Affordable Housing In Newark

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Solving a major difficulty for people seeking affordable housing in Newark, Mayor Ras J. Baraka launched a housing locator site, NewarkHousingSearch.com on June 16, which enables prospective tenants to find affordable housing in the City of Newark, completely free of charge through detailed listings. The site offers users the ability to search listings along a variety of potential details including photographs, size and type of bedrooms, rental costs, eligibility requirements, special needs, neighborhood, ward, seniors only, distance from public transportation, on-site amenities, neighborhood services such as hospitals and schools and other useful information. Property listings are shown on a map as well as by address.
NEWARK, NJ
KUSHNER BREAKS GROUND ON ONE JOURNAL SQUARE IN JERSEY CITY

Start of Two-Tower, Skyline-Defining Project Punctuates Journal Square Renaissance. JERSEY CITY, NJ– Kushner has broken ground on its ambitious One Journal Square project in Jersey City, beginning work on a nearly $1 billion mixed-use development that will create more than 2 million square feet of residential, retail, amenities, parking and open space in the heart of the historic and well-connected Journal Square neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CenterPoint, Newark and Costco officials cut ribbon at Newark facility; set sights on next development nearby

CenterPoint Properties handed the keys to a brand-new 183,000-square-foot logistics facility minutes from Port Newark to Costco last week. Officials from the city of Newark were among those attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony for 49 Rutherford, a nearly 13-acre site CenterPoint purchased in the fourth quarter of 2019. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s...
NEWARK, NJ
Cannabis startups fight for foothold

It’s up to us — Those who are in the education space . . . to put the best education and information out there for people.”. Jessica Nassaint took her seat at Babylon Town Hall, rubbing shoulders with a virtual who’s who of the cannabis industry. There...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Costco Cuts Ribbon at Newark Facility

CenterPoint Properties and Costco cut the ribbon on a brand new 183,000-square-foot logistics facility minutes from Port Newark at 49 Rutherford, a nearly 13-acre site CenterPoint purchased in Q4 2019. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s senior vice president of development, said his team worked for three years to bring the speculative project...

