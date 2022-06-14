ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pratt, KS

City of Pratt Police step up efforts to be connected to community with shared reports

By Jennifer Stultz Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to create more community transparency into the work done on a regular basis by the City of Pratt Police Department, Pratt City Police Chief Nate Humble and staff have begun released weekly synopsis’ of service. “The Pratt Police Department works diligently each and every hour...

Hutch Post

Juneteenth activities continue in Hutchinson this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson non-profit is helping facilitate a Juneteenth Celebration here in the Salt City this weekend. "H.E.E.L.O. Inc is the Hutchinson Empowerment Engagement Leadership Organization," said founder Shontina Tipton. "I'm a native of Hutchinson and I'd been gone for some time. I came back to start a nonprofit. It's a nonprofit to work with the youth in the community. The nonprofit was already in conception about a year ago. It just kind of kicked of during Juneteenth celebration weekend. With H.E.E.L.O., we're going to be working with the youth. We've got several programs we're going to be working with. We've got a Stars and Stripes STEM program that we will be working with 4th to 12th graders, we have a Woodson principal's care to curriculum program, working K-12. We also started the Edward L. Tipton minority scholarship at Hutchinson Community College in honor of my father, Edward Tipton."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
