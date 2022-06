Los Angeles animal shelters are running out of space for new animals and are asking for the public's help in adopting or fostering pets. "We have taken measures each month to increase pet adoptions, foster homes, transfers of pets to rescue partners, and pets being returned home," said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services in a press release Tuesday, "Despite these efforts, the intake numbers continue to outpace community placements."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO