Boston, MA

Report: Pot shop fees erratic, inconsistent

By Christian M. Wade
Andover Townsman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Cities and towns have squeezed tens of millions of dollars in fees from cannabis businesses since retail sales were authorized, according to a new report, which argues the system is plagued by a lack of transparency and oversight. The report released by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business...

Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

East Boston tenants protest rent increases

Last Wednesday, members of the Grid Management Tenant Association came together in East Boston alongside housing rights activists from advocacy group City Life/Vida Urbana (CLVU) to rally against what they say are no fault evictions in their building. Four families living at 298 Meridian Street — a property owned and...
BOSTON, MA
